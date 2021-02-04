Baylor men's tennis preps for 3 matches this weekend

The Bears will host a doubleheader at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center against the Sooners and Patriots at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. CT, respectively on Friday. The Baylor-Oklahoma match will not count in the Big 12 standings.

On Sunday, Baylor (6-1) and No. 9 Texas A&M will continue the ITA Kickoff Weekend match that was postponed two weeks ago in Ann Arbor, Mich., due to perceived COVID-19 issues by the Michigan administration. The Bears and Aggies play at 3 p.m. on Sunday at SMU with the winner moving on to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Baylor is 19-0 all-time in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, having advanced to the national event in each of their last nine appearances.