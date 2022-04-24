Baylor men's tennis pulls through, claims Big 12 tournament title

FORT WORTH — The Baylor men’s tennis team knew it was in the middle of a great college dual match against top-ranked TCU.

The Bears just weren’t sure for a while if they would end up on the celebrating side of it.

But at the end of a long day, it was Baylor senior Matias Soto sprawled out on the court, mobbed by his teammates at the end of a 4-2 victory over the Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Tournament final on Sunday at Friedman Tennis Center.

Baylor was leading the match, 3-2, when thunderstorms in the area moved the match indoors. That’s where Soto finished off his comeback, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-3 victory over TCU’s Juan Carlos Aguilar on the No. 2 singles court.

With that, Baylor clinched its third consecutive conference tournament title.

“There’s championship Soto,” Baylor coach Michael Woodson said. “This was it and it’s about handling that moment. These guys did a phenomenal job, really on every single court.”

This one was special for the fourth-ranked Bears (27-3). Baylor split two regular season matches against TCU, but the Horned Frogs won the one that counted in the Big 12 standings and claimed the conference regular season title.

Baylor showed it was there to win the tournament final on TCU’s home court by starting fast and winning the doubles point.

Bears Juampi Mazzuchi and Soto notched the initial tally of the match by defeating TCU’s Sander Jong and Lui Maxted, 6-4, on the No. 2 court. Earlier, Baylor’s Finn Bass and Sven Lah won on the No. 1 court, 6-3, over Horned Frogs Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley.

Baylor quickly went up 3-0 in singles play as Mazzuchi and Tadeas Paroulek claimed two-set wins on the No. 6 and No. 5 courts respectively.

However, TCU’s Fomba handed Adrian Boitan his first loss in a dual match this season on singles court No. 1, 6-4, 7-5.

The Horned Frogs’ Fearnley outlasted Bass on the No. 4 court, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, cutting Baylor’s lead to 3-2 mere minutes before lightning in the area delayed the match.

After an hour pause, the Big 12 championship dual continued on the Friedman indoor courts. Woodson knew his team needed to turn momentum back to their side.

“We said, ‘Guys, it’s not going to take two of us, it’s going to take all 24 of us that are on this traveling party locked in from the beginning, ready to go,’” Woodson said.

Lah was trailing Jong, 3-2, in the third set and Soto and Aguilar were headed to the third when play resumed. Lah won two straight games to shift momentum on his court and the Baylor contingent roared its approval.

Lah was winning a third-set tie-breaker when Soto finished off the match and ignited Baylor’s celebration.

As Baylor prepares to enter the NCAA Tournament next month, the Bears know they just won a national-title level battle.

““That was one of the best college tennis matches I’ve been a part of, to be honest,” Woodson said.

