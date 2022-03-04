 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's tennis rallies past Illini, 4-1

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s tennis team erased a 1-0 deficit by winning four straight singles matches and defeated Illinois, 4-1, on Friday evening at Atkins Tennis Center.

Juampi Mazzuchi got the Bears on the board with a win over the Illini’s Gabrielius Guzauskas, 6-2, 6-1.

After that, Baylor wins in singles play came fast as Matias Soto defeated Siphosothando Montsi, 6-2, 6-2, to put the Bears in the lead. Tadeas Paroulek and Marko Miladinovic also posted straight-set wins to get Baylor to the clinching point of the dual match.

The Bears (15-1) will now travel from Illinois to Arizona to face Arizona State on Wednesday.

