Baylor men's tennis rallies past Illini, 4-1

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s tennis team erased a 1-0 deficit by winning four straight singles matches and defeated Illinois, 4-1, on Friday evening at Atkins Tennis Center.
Juampi Mazzuchi got the Bears on the board with a win over the Illini’s Gabrielius Guzauskas, 6-2, 6-1.
After that, Baylor wins in singles play came fast as Matias Soto defeated Siphosothando Montsi, 6-2, 6-2, to put the Bears in the lead. Tadeas Paroulek and Marko Miladinovic also posted straight-set wins to get Baylor to the clinching point of the dual match.
The Bears (15-1) will now travel from Illinois to Arizona to face Arizona State on Wednesday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
