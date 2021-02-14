Baylor men's tennis reaches National Indoor final

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Baylor men’s tennis team stormed into the finals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships by defeating host Illinois, 4-0, in the semifinals on Saturday at Atkins Tennis Center.
The fourth-ranked Bears played No. 2 North Carolina in the championship match on Sunday evening, finishing after the Trib’s early press deadline due to icy road conditions.
In the semifinal match, Baylor (11-1) swept its way to the doubles point. The Bears team of Spencer Furman and Nick Stachowiak best Illinois’ Alex Bancila and Aleks Kovacevik, 6-3, while Baylor’s Charlie Broom and Matias Soto beat the Illini pair of Alex Brown and Hunter Heck, 6-4.
Baylor claimed the three singles matches that finished, winning all in straight sets. Soto defeated Brown, 6-2, 6-4, on the No. 2 singles court. On court five, Broom ousted Heck, 6-0, 6-2, and Furman beat Kweisi Kenyatte, 6-1, 6-2, on the No. 6 court.
Baylor advanced to the final of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship for the first time since 2005, when the Bears won the title by defeating Virginia, 4-1.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
