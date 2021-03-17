Baylor mens' tennis rolls past Arizona, 5-2

The No. 3-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team notched a 5-2 victory over No. 15 Arizona on Wednesday night at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Bears junior Matias Soto scored the deciding fourth point on the No. 2 singles court as he defeated Arizona’s Filip Malbasic, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

With the win, Baylor improves to 17-3 on the season. The match against the Wildcats was originally scheduled for the Hurd Tennis Center, but windy conditions moved it indoors.

The Bears claimed the doubles point as Soto teamed with Nick Stachowiak for a victory on the No. 2 court and Finn Bass and Charlie Broom won their match on court No. 3.

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan picked up a key point on the No. 1 singles court as he defeated Wildcats’ top player Jonas Ziverts, 6-4, 6-0.

Baylor is now 7-3 this season in matches against opponents in the top 15 in the ITA rankings. The Bears season continues with a doubleheader on Saturday versus Louisiana at noon and Dallas Baptist at 3 p.m. Both matches will be played at the Hurd Tennis Center, weather permitting.

