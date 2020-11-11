Baylor men's tennis signs two

The Baylor men’s tennis team signed Justin Braverman and Ethan Muza to the 2021 fall roster on Wednesday.

Braverman comes to Baylor from Naples, Fla., out of the Community School of Naples. A previous state runner-up. Rated a four-star recruit by TennisRecruiting.net, Braverman was ranked as high as No. 112 in the nation in the high school class of 2020.

“We are excited to have Justin joining us next fall,” Baylor interim coach Michael Woodson said. “We believe that the culture we are establishing here at Baylor will bring out his best tennis as he becomes ingrained in what we are doing both on and off the court.”

Muza, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., has trained at Gomez Tennis Academy in Naples, sharpening his notable speed and defensive skills on the court.

“Our staff is fired up to have Ethan joining us in 2021,” Woodson said. “He is a fearless competitor that puts himself in positions to grow and improve each day.”

Muza is ranked as the No. 83 player in his class, according to TennisRecruiting.net. He carries a career-high ITF Juniors ranking of No. 1068 and a junior UTR ranking of No. 68.