Baylor men's tennis sweeps Trinity in double dip
The Baylor men’s tennis team swept a doubleheader versus Trinity University without dropping a point in a pair of 7-0 wins on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

With the wins, the No. 2-ranked Bears improved to 13-2 on the season.

Baylor also earned its first wins in matches outside at the Hurd since May 10, 2019, when the Bears defeated UCLA in the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Bears used nine different players in the doubleheader sweep with Ryan Dickerson and Christopher Frantzen leading the way with four total victories each on the day.

Baylor’s season continues when it hosts Texas-Arlington at 4 p.m. on Wednesday back at the Hurd Tennis Center.

