Baylor men's tennis sweeps William & Mary, 7-0

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The 11th-ranked Baylor men's tennis team started off their East Coast road trip right, sweeping William & Mary, 7-0, on Friday.

After winning the doubles point the Bears (3-0) carried the momentum into singles play. No. 115 Grassi Mazzuchi made quick work of his match on court three with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Bill Duo. Marko Miladinović scored Baylor's third point after his 6-4, 6-0 over Sean Joseph on court four.

The match was clinched by No. 23 Bass on court two, defeating Joseph Brailovsky, 6-3, 6-4.

Baylor will remain in Virginia to face the top-ranked Cavaliers on Sunday.

