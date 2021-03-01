Baylor men's tennis takes on Carolina double-dip

The No. 2 Bears will play No. 16 N.C. State at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C., and then play No. 16 Wake Forest at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Baylor has compiled a 4-2 record against ranked opponents in dual play so far this season. The Bears posted a pair of wins against Texas when the Longhorns were ranked No. 4 and No. 5 to go along with victories against No. 4 Michigan and No. 9 Texas A&M. Last week, Baylor rolled through three wins against Trinity University and Texas-Arlington.