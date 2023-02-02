The Baylor men’s tennis squad doesn't duck anyone with its schedule.

Baylor is set to face off against the fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

The Bears (5-1) currently stand 1-1 against nationally ranked teams, and Michigan’s match is just the latest in a run against Top 25 foes. BU faces current-ranked No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 TCU and No. 17 Arizona before heading to Chicago for the ITA Indoor Championships, with 15 of the 16 teams in the top-25.

Michigan (6-0) comes to Waco for the Wolverines’ first road match of the season. The Wolverines are coming off a 4-1 win over No. 6 Tennessee.

BU holds the 3-2 advantage all-time against Michigan, but the Wolverines won last year’s matchup, 4-0.