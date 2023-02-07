Baylor men’s tennis will host third-ranked TCU and 17th-ranked Arizona on Wednesday and Friday nights at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m. each night.

The Bears (5-2) welcome TCU to Waco for the first of at least two matchups against each other this season, with the Bears scheduled to travel to Fort Worth April 6 for a conference match.

In the 2022 season, the Bears took two of the three matches against the Horned Frogs, including the Big 12 tournament title match that finished in a 4-2 decision to give Baylor its third straight postseason championship.

The Frogs (7-0) currently hold ranked wins against No. 10 Tennessee in Knoxville and No. 14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Arizona (5-1) is 0-1 against ranked opponents this season after falling to then No. 6 Texas, 4-0, in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Regional Championship match.