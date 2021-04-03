Baylor men's tennis tops Sooners, 5-2

NORMAN, Okla. — The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team finished off a perfect trip north of the Red River by defeating No. 20 Oklahoma, 5-2, on Saturday at the Headington Family Tennis Center.
The Bears doubles teams of Nick Stachowiak/Matias Soto defeated Oklahoma’s Jake Van Emburgh/Welsh Hotard, 6-3, on the No. 2 doubles court to wrap up the doubles point. Earlier, Baylor’s Charlie Broom/Finn Bass defeated Mark Mandiik/Max Stewart, 6-1, on the No. 3 court.
Baylor No. 1 player Adrian Boitan quickly got a singles point as he defeated the Sooners’ Van Emburgh, 6-4, 7-5. Stachowiak then bested Oklahoma’s Nathan Han, 6-3, 6-4, on the No. 4 court.
Spencer Furman clinched the match for the Bears on the No. 6 court when he finished off a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Justin Schlageter. Broom added a three-set win over Mandiik, 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-3.
Baylor (23-3, 2-0 Big 12), which defeated Oklahoma State 4-2 on Thursday, will continue conference play versus Texas Tech on April 10 at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.