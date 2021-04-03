Baylor men's tennis tops Sooners, 5-2

NORMAN, Okla. — The fifth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team finished off a perfect trip north of the Red River by defeating No. 20 Oklahoma, 5-2, on Saturday at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

The Bears doubles teams of Nick Stachowiak/Matias Soto defeated Oklahoma’s Jake Van Emburgh/Welsh Hotard, 6-3, on the No. 2 doubles court to wrap up the doubles point. Earlier, Baylor’s Charlie Broom/Finn Bass defeated Mark Mandiik/Max Stewart, 6-1, on the No. 3 court.

Baylor No. 1 player Adrian Boitan quickly got a singles point as he defeated the Sooners’ Van Emburgh, 6-4, 7-5. Stachowiak then bested Oklahoma’s Nathan Han, 6-3, 6-4, on the No. 4 court.

Spencer Furman clinched the match for the Bears on the No. 6 court when he finished off a 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) victory over Justin Schlageter. Broom added a three-set win over Mandiik, 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-3.

Baylor (23-3, 2-0 Big 12), which defeated Oklahoma State 4-2 on Thursday, will continue conference play versus Texas Tech on April 10 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

