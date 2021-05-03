Baylor men's, women's tennis hosting NCAAs

The Baylor men’s and women’s tennis teams were picked as NCAA hosts on Monday afternoon with the Bears men taking the No. 2 overall seed and the Bears women grabbing the No. 8 national seed.
On the women’s side, the top-seeded Bears (23-4) drew No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round with the expected match time at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center. If Baylor advances, it will play the winner of No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed Alabama on Saturday at 5 p.m. to see who advances to the super regionals in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, May 16.
On the men’s side, second-seeded Alabama and No. 3 seed Oregon will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Baylor taking on fourth-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in first-round action at 2 p.m. The winners of those two matches will then square off on Sunday at 2 p.m. for a spot in the Round of 16.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
