Baylor miscues lead to 96-70 loss to Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Marquette represented Baylor’s one true road game before beginning Big 12 play in late December.

Baylor coach Scott Drew is hoping the Golden Eagles’ 96-70 blowout isn’t a harbinger for future road trips.

With Olivier-Maxence Prosper scoring 24 points and Kam Jones hitting 20, the Golden Eagles repeatedly beat the No. 6 Bears down the floor while forcing 20 turnovers to romp to the 26-point win on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

After coaching the Texas Longhorns for six seasons, Shaka Smart is in his second season as Marquette’s head coach, and he obviously had the Golden Eagles (6-2) ready for the Bears (5-2). Marquette jumped out to a 51-25 halftime lead and was never threatened in the second half.

The Bears’ schedule won’t get any easier as they face No. 14 Gonzaga on Friday at 7 p.m. at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Golden Eagles shot 58.3 percent overall while draining 12 of 25 3-pointers and 14 of 15 free throws. The Bears shot 48.2 percent overall and hit nine of 24 3-pointers as LJ Cryer scored 19 points and Adam Flagler 16.

Prosper and Jones were the first-half catalysts as they scored 12 points apiece for the Golden Eagles, who shot 56.8 percent. The Bears were their own worst enemies as they committed 16 turnovers to contribute to their biggest halftime deficit since a 29-point deficit against Wichita State in 2018.

“I don’t think we guarded the basketball and they scored 24 points off turnovers in the first half,” said Baylor associate head coach Alvin Brooks III in a postgame radio interview. “That was the difference in the game. We only had four turnovers in the second half, but we couldn’t dig out of the 16 in the first half. You’ve got to give them credit because they pressured us and took us out of stuff we like to do.”

The Bears got off to a promising start by taking a 7-2 lead in the early minutes. But the Golden Eagles hit 10 of their next 11 shots to go on a 23-2 run to open up a 25-9 lead with 10:38 left in the first half.

Stevie Mitchell started the run by driving inside for a basket before Oso Ighodaro barreled for a dunk and Prosper stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer.

After Ighodaro got inside for another basket, Tyler Kolek sliced into the lane for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw to complete the three-point play to give the Golden Eagles a 14-9 lead.

Marquette stayed hot as Prosper got into the lane for the next two baskets before he buried another 3-pointer. Steals by Chase Ross and Sean Jones resulted in baskets to complete the 23-2 run.

With Keyonte George scoring on a drive and Flagler burying a 3-pointer, the Bears finally got some offense going.

But Baylor’s defense did little to stop the Golden Eagles as Ross roared inside for a dunk and David Joplin stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer en route to a 19-point performance.

Jones and Ighoara slid inside for layups before Jones buried a 3-pointer to stretch Marquette’s lead to 37-14 with 7:36 left in the first half.

Three-pointers by Langston Love and George briefly sparked Baylor’s offense, but the Golden Eagles stayed hot to close the first half.

After Prosper rammed home a follow-up dunk and Jones scored on a layup, Joplin and Jones ended the first half by burying 3-pointers to open up the 51-25 lead.

Though Baylor’s offense found more consistency in the second half, the Golden Eagles maintained their 20-plus point lead.