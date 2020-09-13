Baylor moves into coaches poll at No. 24

The Baylor football team moved into the Amway coaches poll at No. 24 on Sunday after a combined nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that were in the preseason Top 25 dropped out.
The Bears’ Sept. 12 opener against Louisiana Tech was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulldogs’ squad. Baylor replaced that game with a date against Houston on Saturday at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.
The Bears are the first team out of the AP Top 25 poll.
Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll
Record Pts Prev
1. Clemson 1-0 1020 1
2. Alabama 0-0 973 3
3. Oklahoma 1-0 907 6
4. Georgia 0-0 904 4
5. LSU 0-0 852 5
6. Florida 0-0 837 8
7. Notre Dame 1-0 760 10
8. Texas 1-0 697 14
9. Auburn 0-0 694 11
10. Texas A&M 0-0 639 13
11. North Carolina 1-0 575 19
12. Oklahoma State 0-0 547 16
13. Central Florida 0-0 415 21
14. Cincinnati 0-0 403 22
15. Memphis 1-0 316 NR
16. Louisville 1-0 314 NR
17. Tennessee 0-0 310 NR
18. Miami (Fla.) 1-0 268 NR
19. Va. Tech 0-0 266 24
20. Kentucky 0-0 233 NR
21. La.-Lafayette 1-0 220 NR
22. BYU 1-0 201 NR
23. Appalachian State 1-0 177 NR
24. Baylor 0-0 162 NR
25. Army 1-0 128 NR
AP Top 25 poll
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (60) 1-0 1524 1
2. Alabama 0-0 1456 3
3. Oklahoma 1-0 1361 4
4. Georgia 0-0 1324 5
5. Florida 0-0 1237 8
6. LSU (1) 0-0 1236 6
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1155 10
8. Auburn 0-0 1055 11
9. Texas 1-0 1033 14
10. Texas A&M 0-0 983 13
11. Oklahoma St. 0-0 927 15
12. North Carolina 1-0 892 18
13. Cincinnati 0-0 647 20
14. UCF 0-0 632 21
15. Tennessee 0-0 528 24
16. Memphis 1-0 496 -
17. Miami 1-0 463 -
18. Louisville 1-0 387 -
19. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-0 377 -
20. Virginia Tech 0-0 368 -
21. BYU 1-0 358 -
22. Army 2-0 244 -
23. Kentucky 0-0 238 -
23. Appalachian St. 1-0 238 -
25. Pittsburgh 1-0 158 -
Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 34, SMU 32, Mississippi St. 14, Iowa St. 14, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.
