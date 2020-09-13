 Skip to main content
Baylor moves into coaches poll at No. 24
Baylor moves into coaches poll at No. 24

The Baylor football team moved into the Amway coaches poll at No. 24 on Sunday after a combined nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that were in the preseason Top 25 dropped out.

The Bears’ Sept. 12 opener against Louisiana Tech was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulldogs’ squad. Baylor replaced that game with a date against Houston on Saturday at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.

The Bears are the first team out of the AP Top 25 poll.

Amway/USA Today Coaches Poll

Record Pts Prev

1. Clemson 1-0 1020 1

2. Alabama 0-0 973 3

3. Oklahoma 1-0 907 6

4. Georgia 0-0 904 4

5. LSU 0-0 852 5

6. Florida 0-0 837 8

7. Notre Dame 1-0 760 10

8. Texas 1-0 697 14

9. Auburn 0-0 694 11

10. Texas A&M 0-0 639 13

11. North Carolina 1-0 575 19

12. Oklahoma State 0-0 547 16

13. Central Florida 0-0 415 21

14. Cincinnati 0-0 403 22

15. Memphis 1-0 316 NR

16. Louisville 1-0 314 NR

17. Tennessee 0-0 310 NR

18. Miami (Fla.) 1-0 268 NR

19. Va. Tech 0-0 266 24

20. Kentucky 0-0 233 NR

21. La.-Lafayette 1-0 220 NR

22. BYU 1-0 201 NR

23. Appalachian State 1-0 177 NR

24. Baylor 0-0 162 NR

25. Army 1-0 128 NR

AP Top 25 poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (60) 1-0 1524 1

2. Alabama 0-0 1456 3

3. Oklahoma 1-0 1361 4

4. Georgia 0-0 1324 5

5. Florida 0-0 1237 8

6. LSU (1) 0-0 1236 6

7. Notre Dame 1-0 1155 10

8. Auburn 0-0 1055 11

9. Texas 1-0 1033 14

10. Texas A&M 0-0 983 13

11. Oklahoma St. 0-0 927 15

12. North Carolina 1-0 892 18

13. Cincinnati 0-0 647 20

14. UCF 0-0 632 21

15. Tennessee 0-0 528 24

16. Memphis 1-0 496 -

17. Miami 1-0 463 -

18. Louisville 1-0 387 -

19. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-0 377 -

20. Virginia Tech 0-0 368 -

21. BYU 1-0 358 -

22. Army 2-0 244 -

23. Kentucky 0-0 238 -

23. Appalachian St. 1-0 238 -

25. Pittsburgh 1-0 158 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas St. 34, SMU 32, Mississippi St. 14, Iowa St. 14, South Florida 6, Mississippi 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida St. 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1.

Tags

