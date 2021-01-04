Baylor names BYU's Grimes offensive coordinator, Bell moves to QB coach

Baylor named Jeff Grimes as its new offensive coordinator after the veteran coach built one of the nation’s most explosive offenses at BYU.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Grimes previously worked together at LSU. Aranda served as defensive coordinator for the Tigers from 2016-19 while Grimes was offensive line coach at LSU from 2014-17 before becoming BYU’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.

Grimes was named a finalist for the 2020 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach

“First of all, Jeff is a high-quality person,” Aranda said. “He is a family man. He is a true ball coach and a fundamental teacher of the game. He coaches a physical offense built on explosive plays in both the pass and run game. There is a strong identity in what he does. We will be building to that vision, and I know he will hold our staff and players accountable to that standard."

Additionally, Shawn Bell has been named Baylor's quarterbacks coach after serving as tight ends coach in 2020 and previously as offensive line coach. Grimes will coach tight ends in addition to his offensive coordinator duties.