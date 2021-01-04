Baylor names BYU's Jeff Grimes offensive coordinator; Shawn Bell moves to QB coach

Baylor named Jeff Grimes as its new offensive coordinator after the veteran coach built one of the nation’s most explosive offenses at BYU.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Grimes previously worked together at LSU. Aranda served as defensive coordinator for the Tigers from 2016-19 while Grimes was offensive line coach at LSU from 2014-17 before becoming BYU’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.
Grimes was named a finalist for the 2020 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.
“First of all, Jeff is a high-quality person,” Aranda said. “He is a family man. He is a true ball coach and a fundamental teacher of the game. He coaches a physical offense built on explosive plays in both the pass and run game. There is a strong identity in what he does. We will be building to that vision, and I know he will hold our staff and players accountable to that standard.”
Additionally, Shawn Bell has been named Baylor’s quarterbacks coach after serving as tight ends coach in 2020 and previously as offensive line coach.
Grimes will coach tight ends in addition to his offensive coordinator duties. However, veteran offensive line coach Joe Wickline won’t return to the staff after one season under Aranda.
Grimes, 52, replaces Larry Fedora, who left Baylor two weeks ago after one season on Aranda’s staff. He will try to revive a Baylor offense that ranked 100th nationally in scoring with 23.3 points per game and 118th in total offense with 310.2 yards per game.
During BYU’s 11-1 season in 2020, Grimes directed a dynamic offense that ranked third nationally with 43.5 points per game and seventh nationally with 522.2 yards per game.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was named a finalist for the Manning Award as he completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns.
BYU’s offense showed tremendous balance as Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,130 yards and 13 scores. Allgeier rushed for more yards than the entire Baylor team, which ranked 123rd out of 127 FBS teams with 90.3 yards per game and 813 total rushing yards.
Led by All-American Brady Christensen, the BYU offensive line allowed only 12 sacks in 12 games, the eighth-best per game average in the country. The Cougars scored the fourth-most rushing touchdowns nationally with 34.
“I am absolutely fired up about joining Coach Aranda’s staff and leading the Baylor offense,” Grimes said. “I’ve known Dave for years and have always admired him as both a coach and person. There’s tremendous alignment between what Baylor University stands for and who I am at my core. I can’t wait to get back home to the great state of Texas and begin working with the tremendous student-athletes and coaches in the Baylor program.”
Grimes, a native of Garland, Texas, was an offensive lineman at UTEP from 1987-90, and has extensive experience as an offensive line coach in the NCAA ranks.
Grimes began his coaching career in 1993 at El Paso Riverside High School. After two years in the high school ranks, he moved on to the college level, serving as a graduate assistant at Rice in 1995 and Texas A&M from 1996-97.
Following two seasons as offensive line coach at Hardin-Simmons, Grimes was Boise State’s offensive line coach in 2000 before serving three-year stints in the same capacity at Arizona State and BYU.
Grimes served two seasons as offensive line coach at Colorado in 2007-08, four seasons at Auburn which won the 2010 national championship, and one season at Virginia Tech before moving on to LSU.