Baylor names Powledge defensive coordinator

Baylor has named Matt Powledge as its new defensive coordinator as he returns to the Bears' coaching staff after one season as Oregon's co-defensive coordinator.

Powledge previously served two seasons on Baylor coach Dave Aranda's staff in 2020-21 as safeties and special teams coach. Powledge also coached both positions at Oregon along with his co-defensive coordinator responsibilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt back to Waco,” Aranda said. “Matt is an elite defensive mind who has a great understanding of our system, on and off the field. His experience both on our staff and elsewhere, paired with his understanding of person over player and his ability to connect with student-athletes, makes him an ideal fit to serve as our defensive coordinator.”

Powledge will replace Ron Roberts as Baylor's defensive coordinator after he was dismissed following three seasons on Aranda's staff. Roberts is now Auburn's defensive coordinator. Aranda also dismissed safeties and special teams coach Ronnie Wheat.

A native of Huntsville, Texas, Powledge is coming off a 10-win season with the Ducks, helping Oregon to a 7-2 mark in the Pac-12, three top 15 wins, and Wednesday's 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

The Ducks ranked eighth in the nation in interceptions, 24th in red zone defense and 33rd in rushing defense leading into their bowl game on Wednesday.

Under Powledge's guidance at Baylor, Jalen Pitre developed into a consensus All-America safety and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back.

The safeties shined under Powledge in 2021, helping Baylor's Big 12 championship team establish one of the nation’s leading defensive units, ranking among the NCAA leaders in a bevy of categories, including fifth with 17 interceptions and 14th in scoring defense with 19.2 points per game.

As Baylor's special teams coach, Powledge helped Trestan Ebner earn two Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Before arriving at Baylor in 2020, Powledge coached two seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018-19, ULM in 2016-17 and Sam Houston State in 2014-15. In previous stints, he coached at Kentucky in 2013, Northwestern State in 2012 and Southeastern Louisiana in 2010-11. He played fullback for hometown Sam Houston State from 2005-09.

Under Powledge’s tutelage, Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams earned all-Pac-12 honorable mention honors in 2022 for the Ducks while logging time at the safety or Star position. Williams led the team with 67 tackles, including two interceptions, six pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.