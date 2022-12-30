Baylor names Robinson inside linebackers coach

Baylor named Christian Robinson as its new inside linebackers coach on Friday, a day after Matt Powledge was named the Bears' defensive coordinator.

Robinson joined the Baylor staff after coaching linebackers at Auburn during the 2022 season following four seasons in the same position at Florida.

Robinson served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State in 2017, Ole Miss in 2015-16 and Georgia in 2013-14. Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12.

“We are excited to welcome Christian and his wife Kaley into the Baylor family,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Christian is one of the top young coaches in the country, whose commitment to relationships, and the success of the young men he coaches, on and off the field, is an ideal fit for our program.”

Robinson will replace Ron Roberts as inside linebackers coach after the former Baylor defensive coordinator was dismissed following the regular season. Roberts is now Auburn's defensive coordinator.

"It is an honor to join Coach Aranda’s staff and represent Baylor University," Robinson said. "We look forward to supporting, encouraging and promoting excellence in everything we do. Life is about relationships and we are excited to foster those in our new home of Waco."