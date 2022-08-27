Baylor navigating strange new NIL world amid challenges

In an era of extraordinary success throughout the athletic department, Baylor coaches can make a strong pitch to recruits without drowning in hyperbole.

Men’s basketball coach Scott Drew can point to his 2021 national championship team and five-week run at No. 1 during the past season. Dave Aranda can show them the best football season in school history with the Bears capping 2021 with the Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl victory.

Women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen won a Big 12 title in her debut season, and numerous other Baylor sports continue to experience great success.

But for at least higher revenue sports like football and basketball, a new topic often enters the conversation with recruits since last summer: Name, image, likeness.

The NIL is in its infancy but it’s become the most prominent topic in college athletics since its inception last summer. Baylor coaches know it’s part of the landscape, and NIL opportunities must be present for potential recruits.

“The players that come to Baylor still first and foremost are here because of the great Christian education, family atmosphere, and to be a part of the Joy culture,” Drew said. “But at the same time NIL is a part of the process. Every recruit wants to know that their son will have an opportunity to maximize their ability to make an income off their NIL.”

Of course, big-name athletes in popular sports like football and men’s basketball can make a fortune off NIL opportunities. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has reportedly made $3.1 million in NIL deals ranging from Cash App to New Life Art to Dr Pepper.

It’s not unusual for highly-sought college basketball players to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars. Kansas State guard Nijel Pack transferred to Miami and got an $800,000 NIL deal with LifeWallet.

But for the vast majority of college athletes, NIL deals are far less lucrative. However, they can still make income in a variety of ways.

Under NCAA rules, universities can’t be directly involved in brokering deals for athletes. But they can present forums that will allow student-athletes opportunities to explore NIL possibilities.

In early August, Baylor athletics announced that it was partnering with Opendorse, allowing organizations and individuals to explore NIL collaborations with Baylor student-athletes, while remaining compliant with NCAA guidelines.

Aranda believes the partnership isn’t just a chance for players to make money, but will also be a good learning tool for how to handle finances that can benefit them down the road.

“I think it’s a good thing that guys have opportunities to make money,” Aranda said. “On the other side, it’s managing your money, and it’s all the things my wife helps me with now. For them, it’s really a good opportunity, and I’m excited about what the future holds, and it’s really bright. I know our guys are excited about it.”

On the Opendorse website, five-star Baylor basketball freshman guard Keyonte George’s page asks $500 or more for signing autographs on different types of items, $83 for posting a message on social media, and recording a video for $50.

Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen asks $25 for an autograph, $50 for a social media post, and $33 for an appearance fee. All-Big 12 noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika asks $50 for a social media post, $33 for an appearance, and $25 for an autograph.

Recently, Baylor football players teamed up with YOKE to form the Waco NIL Club. Players who choose to join the Waco NIL Club can provide fans with digital meet-and-greet sessions, player recorded content, and chat rooms. Through Saturday, the Waco NIL Club had raised $4,665 from 141 fans.

In March, Baylor athletics announced a partnership with The Brandr Group (TBG) to establish a group licensing agreement for student-athletes. The collaboration with The Brandr Group allows for the collective use of student-athletes' NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the Baylor University logos and marks.

Startup Waco, a nonprofit organization, announced the GXG Exchange, which connects student-athletes with citywide opportunities such as local businesses for NIL opportunities. SicEm365 is another NIL outlet for Baylor athletes.

Collectively, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades believes there are ample avenues for athletes at the university to explore NIL opportunities.

“I think we’re positioned well,” Rhoades said. “For us to be relevant, we have to be in the NIL game, and we have to make sure our student-athletes have those opportunities. What we have in place is really good, and I think it’s going to continue to evolve and give our student-athletes NIL opportunities.”

Rhoades and his administrative staff want Baylor athletes to endorse reputable businesses and products. Baylor officials have spent considerable time educating Baylor athletes on what is permissible under state, university and NCAA policies.

“We’re not going to allow it (the NIL) to be used as inducements to recruit, and we’re very thoughtful of the Baylor brand,” Rhoades said. “We educate student-athletes in terms of their brand and how it affects their families. We want them to do the right thing. We’re really protective of our culture and make sure that will be a premium for us.”

As the second smallest university in the Big 12, Baylor doesn’t have nearly as large of a fan base as much bigger state schools like Texas, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. That could equate to less fans to support student-athletes in the NIL arena.

Rhoades understands that donors support Baylor financially in many other ways, and sometimes have to make choices. Baylor currently has two major athletic projects in the works: The Foster Pavilion for the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the Fudge Football Development Center that will house coaches' offices and include meeting rooms and weight rooms.

“We have some supporters that can do everything, donating to capital projects and do something additional in NIL,” Rhoades said. “But not everybody can do all of that. Some people are forced to make decisions of what’s most important.”

Regardless of how much money Baylor athletes are making from NIL compared to other Power 5 schools, Baylor football and men’s basketball recruiting has thrived recently.

In Drew’s 2022 class, George is a top 10 national recruit while forward Joshua Ojianwuna is a four-star recruit. In the 2023 class, Baylor has a commitment from five-star guard Ja’Kobe Walter from Branson, Mo., and highly-sought international guard Miro Little from Finland.

On Saturday, Baylor got a commitment from forward Jason Asemota, a five-star 2024 prospect from Glendale, Ariz.

Highlighted by Dripping Springs four-star quarterback Austin Novosad, Aranda’s 2023 class has 24 commitments and is ranked No. 15 nationally by Rivals.com.

Both Drew and Aranda have emphasized recruiting team-oriented players who will fit into the culture of their programs, and their approach has obviously paid off with tremendous success.

“Certainly NIL is a part of it, but our coaches have done a great job recruiting the right fit,” Rhoades said. “We’ve said all along Baylor is not a place for every student-athlete.”

Of course, Baylor athletes read social media, see the news, and hear how some athletes are profiting from NIL deals. In May, Texas star running back Bijan Robinson partnered with Lamborghini Austin, something Baylor senior linebacker Dillon Doyle noted at the Big 12 media days in July.

“I really do like the current model that we have, because there are certain celebrity cases out there,” said Doyle, a preseason all-Big 12 linebacker. “For example, like Bijan Robinson has a Lamborghini deal. And I think that’s awesome, like that’s great for him. He deserves that, because his name, image and likeness brought him to that point.”

While NIL deals are nice, Doyle pointed out that he’s had the opportunity to develop his playing skills to a high level while also getting an opportunity to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Baylor. Those factors are far more important to him than NIL cash.

“It would be a shame for people to reduce the person to the number,” Doyle said. “And I think that happens a lot of time in the NFL. And I hope we continue to focus on the people involved, because I got a free education. I’m going to graduate with an MBA in December. I’ve got just so many skills from being a Baylor Bear. And that’s enough for me. I’m just so proud of the development that you go through as a student-athlete.”

Since players can earn limitless amounts of money, the NIL is the Wild West right now. Many athletic directors believe there should be more guardrails in place. Former Texas Tech football coach Tommy Tuberville, now a U.S. senator from Alabama, is spearheading the latest congressional movement to regulate NIL.

But for now, Baylor coaches, players and athletic administrators will navigate this strange new world.

“We’re embracing the NIL concept, and I think it’s good for student-athletes,” Rhoades said. “I’m not sure if it can continue like it is right now, so that’s something we’re mindful of. We’ll continue to think about ways we can manage and navigate this.”