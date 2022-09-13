 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor NIL football apparel on sale

  • 0
Baylor BYU (copy)

Linebacker Dillon Doyle is among the football players who have apparel available through the Baylor Bookstore.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor Bookstore is working with university partners to bring custom NIL apparel opportunities for football student-athletes.

Fans can purchase name and number T-shirts or “shirseys” to represent and support members of the Baylor football team.

Athletes who have elected to participate in this group licensing NIL opportunity have "shirseys" available in Baylor green, gold and white for online order now, while those who opt-in at a later date will be added to the collection.

Additionally, all athletes participating in the program will soon have a Nike replica jersey available for online purchase and on-demand delivery later this fall following widespread chain supply issues.

