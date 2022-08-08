 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor No. 10 in coaches preseason football poll

Baylor Football

Fifth-year senior linebacker Dillon Doyle (5) is among the key players for a Baylor squad that has been picked No. 10 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Defending Big 12 champion Baylor has been picked No. 10 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll.

The Bears were among four Big 12 teams to make the poll, joining No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas. The Longhorns were the only Big 12 team to receive a first-place vote.

Alabama was picked No. 1 while receiving 54 of the 66 first-place votes. No. 2 Ohio State received five first-place votes and No. 3 Georgia got six first-place votes.

The top three teams were followed by No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 8 Utah. Future Big 12 members No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 25 Houston also made the poll.

Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bears were chosen the Big 12 favorite for the first time in the media poll as they return most of the starters on the offensive and defensive lines.

Noseguard Siaki Ika, offensive tackle Connor Galvin, center Jacob Gall,  tight end Ben Sims and linebacker Dillon Doyle made the preseason all-Big 12 team.

