Baylor nonconference football kickoff times set

Baylor Football (copy)

Baylor coach Dave Aranda hopes to build on last year's Big 12 championship season and Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor football kickoff times and television networks for the three 2022 nonconference games were announced Thursday by the Big 12.

The Bears will open the season by hosting Albany at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 on ESPN+. Baylor then plays BYU at 9:15 p.m. CT in Provo on Sept. 10 on ESPN before returning home for Texas State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 on FS1.

Additionally, Baylor’s game at West Virginia on Thursday, Oct. 13, has been set for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on FS1.

Baylor’s final game of the regular season at Texas over Thanksgiving weekend has been moved to Friday, Nov. 25, and will air on ABC or ESPN, with the kickoff time to be determined.

The remainder of the kickoff times will be revealed as part of the 12-day selection process. Throughout the season, Big 12 kickoffs are typically announced 12 days before each game, with the exception of select games chosen for six-day windows.

