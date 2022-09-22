Baylor noseguard Ika's drive fueled by Polynesian roots

It was a homecoming fit for a Polynesian king.

When the Baylor football team arrived at BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium two weeks ago, nosetackle Siaki “Apu” Ika was greeted by a huge throng of family and friends from his hometown of Salt Lake City.

The big man was dressed for the occasion in traditional Polynesian attire with a green leaf necklace and a ta’ovala mat-like garment roped around his waist.

“I wanted to cry,” Ika said. “I got pretty close to 100 tickets. I missed home so much, and being able to have my family at the game there was a different energy.”

Though the Bears dropped a grueling 26-20 double-overtime decision to BYU, the return to Utah was special for Ika. It was the first time he had played in his home state since his senior year at Salt Lake City East High School in 2018.

Ika left home as a promising young defensive lineman trying to prove to his coaches and his family that he could make it as a college football player. He returned as a preseason All-American who had played a major role for Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 championship team.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has seen Ika grow and develop into a dominating force and one of the team’s most respected players since recruiting him to Baton Rouge as LSU’s defensive coordinator out of high school through the last two seasons for the Bears. Now he’s seeing him emerge as a leader.

“I’m way proud of Apu,” Aranda said. “I think he continues to mature. I think his perspective is broader, it’s not just all about him. He’s a guy that’s really done all the stuff we’ve asked him to do. I think he’s emerging as a leader. We need one.”

Ika’s impact can’t be judged by sheer numbers. His 24 tackles and four sacks in 2021 might look small in comparison linebacker Terrel Bernard’s team-leading 103 tackles and 7.5 sacks, but Ika opens up avenues for teammates to make plays because blockers double-team him so often.

“A lot of people who come to college don’t want to take on double teams,” Ika said. “They want to rush the quarterback, and get up field and make plays. I’m in a sense the center of the defense. I take on a lot of double teams and I do a lot of two gapping. That’s the bread and butter of our defense, and that’s why our defense works so well.”

Ika made his presence felt once again in last Saturday’s 42-7 win over Texas State when he batted down passes at the line of scrimmage on two straight plays.

NFL scouts have noticed. Mock drafts for 2023 project the 6-4, 345-pound Ika to be selected late in the first round if the fourth-year junior elects to turn pro and pursue his NFL future.

“That’s all I’ve ever wanted,” Ika said. “It’s my biggest dream. I haven’t ever worked toward anything else except for this.”

It’s been a long journey for both Ika and his parents, Falakesi Kiola and Selu Loiola. They were among many Polynesians who migrated from the islands of Tonga in the South Pacific to the Salt Lake City area. Ika’s connection to his family and Polynesian culture are a big part of what’s shaped him.

“That’s one of my favorite things about me is how much in tune I am with my family and the Polynesian community in Utah,” Ika said. “That’s what I love about where I grew up. I have a lot of friends who didn’t grow up around that. They want it so bad. They see how in tune we are with culture and different traditional attire and activities. It’s a part of history and knowing where you come from.”

Polynesian football players have been some of Ika’s biggest role models. Not only did Ika have three older brothers who played football, he also admired former NFL defensive tackles like Ma’ake Kemoeatu of the Baltimore Ravens and Manu Tuiasosopo of the Seattle Seahawks.

Salt Lake City East High School is a pipeline for Polynesian players, particularly linemen like Ika, Oregon’s Sam Taimani and Utah’s Paul Maile.

“There are a lot of people who look like me, but they don’t get the opportunity to be here where I am,” Ika said. “The guys who have been able to pave the way for me have always been my role models. It’s not an easy job to make it out of the neighborhood where I’m from.”

Ika can remember dreaming of an NFL career since he was eight years old, and emerged as a star at Salt Lake City’s East High School. He originally committed to BYU as a freshman, but the offers kept pouring in from other schools like USC, Oregon and LSU.

“I love that kid, love his family,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake. “We offered him early, he was going to be a guy who was going to be a beast.”

By his senior year, Ika was rated the No. 1 recruit in Utah as he recorded 89 tackles and 14 sacks. The attention was overwhelming, but Ika loved the thought of going into a different world outside of his Salt Lake City community and seeing where his talent could take him.

“I enjoyed every moment of the process,” Ika said. “I took advantage of it, and it was more than anything I had thought of. I felt like a celebrity. I felt like I was hot stuff.”

Ika chose LSU because the Tigers needed a noseguard to step in and play in 2019, and he liked the emphasis that SEC teams placed on defense. Still it wasn’t an easy decision as he was leaving his tight-knit family for the first time.

“I cried all day before signing day because it was such a hard decision,” Ika said. “Coming out of high school, I wanted to play in the SEC. There weren’t a lot of Polynesian dudes and everyone knew SEC football was big boy. They emphasize the big dudes up front.”

Enrolling at LSU in the spring of 2019, Ika immediately connected with Aranda, who was beginning his fourth year as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator.

Ika made a quick impact in LSU’s defensive line rotation, collecting 17 tackles with 1.5 for loss for the Tigers’ unbeaten 2019 national championship team. But after playing four games in 2020, Ika entered the transfer portal.

“Part of it was playing time, but it was tough, man, because part of me didn’t want to leave,” Ika said. “But I knew that’s what I needed, and it ended up being good for me. I wouldn’t change a thing. It all worked out for the best.’

Though Ika drew considerable interest from football programs across the country, he wanted to reconnect with Aranda because of the personal way he dealt with players. Aranda was named Baylor’s head coach in January 2020.

“Growing up playing football, I’ve always played with coaches who were the big authoritative figure and power hungry where whatever they say goes,” Ika said. “Tell me to run through this wall and I’ll run through it full speed. Coach Aranda wants to step away from that. He’s big on the player-led teams and person over player. I feel like at this time in my life this is what I needed.”

Ika’s size and strength are unique, and he’s not only made Baylor’s defense better, he’s upped the ante for Baylor’s offensive line. The big guys up front know they won’t face anybody in the Big 12 who is harder to move.

“I’m blocking Apu Monday to Thursday, and then I’m blocking a guy that’s probably 30 to 50 pounds lighter than him on Saturday,” said Baylor center Jacob Gall. “It feels like you’re on the bench press taking a couple of 10’s off, and you can get a lot more reps.”

After making all-Big 12 as a sophomore last season, Ika has continued to work on his technique and has gotten quicker as he’s dropped his weight from 360 pounds to 345.

“I’m 15 pounds lighter than I was last season,” Ika said. “Just in that itself, I feel better moving around and have more of a wind to play longer drives. I’m a little older now and I’ve played this defense a long time. I’ve noticed the more I pay attention to details and hone in on my technique, the game has started to slow down a little bit.”

While Ika is serious about his job, nobody has more fun. He’ll sometimes break out with an impromptu dance during the game, showing remarkably nimble footwork for such a big guy.

“I’m a goofy guy,” Ika said. “I love music. Dancing is part of the goofy side of me. I played basketball growing up. I prided myself on being a big guy that can move well.”

Nobody calls him Siaki, except his mother. People have called him Apu since he was a baby.

“Apu came from the movie ‘Aladdin’” Ika said. “There’s a little monkey in the movie named Abu. So when I was a baby, my oldest sister gave me the nickname Apu because she thought that I looked like the monkey from Aladdin. That just stuck.”

After finishing his career at Baylor, Ika is looking forward to getting his shot to play in the NFL. But it’s not just for himself, it’s for his extended family. He knows how proud his family is for the career he’s building.

“Going to school and playing football is all I know and love,” Ika said. “A lot of my friends in high school, they’re working jobs and have their own cars and stuff. But I’ve never worked a job in my life. This is what I do. My job is to play football. I feel my family played a big part in me realizing it too. They pushed me every day.”