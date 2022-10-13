 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Baylor notebook: Aranda frustrated with execution

From the Baylor vs. West Virginia coverage series
  • 0
Baylor West Virginia Football

West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton catches a pass while defended by Baylor safety Al Walcott during the first half. The Mountaineers racked up 500 yards total offense against the Bears.

 Kathleen Batten, Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave West Virginia considerable credit for its execution and the fight the Mountaineers showed in their 43-40 win Thursday night.

But he knows the Bears didn’t play their best game as they fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12.

Baylor's offense racked up 590 yards but committed three turnovers, while the defense was gashed for 500 yards. The special teams had issues again as West Virginia blocked John Mayers’ PAT attempt and Jacolby Stills picked up the ball and ran 87 yards for two points to cut Baylor’s lead to 37-33 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we came ready to play, but we’re all frustrated with our execution really at critical points," Aranda said. "We just couldn’t make that next play. We’re up and we’ve got to make a play to stop the drive and halt the momentum. We never could do that.

People are also reading…

"There’s a whole bunch or reasons for that, whether it was alignment or assignment, so a fair amount to clean up there. We’re still fighting the battle of special teams for improvement and consistency."

Shapen, Williams suffer head injuries

Aranda said both quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams suffered head injuries, and will be evaluated.

Shapen left the game with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter after taking a shot from Andrew Wilson-Lamp, who was ejected from the game for targeting. He was having one of his best career games as he hit 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Kyron Drones stepped in and hit seven of 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m extremely proud of Kyron,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes. “He came in and made some big-time throws. It’s not easy to come in a situation like that and have to kind of take over the team essentially. I thought he did a great job.”

Williams caught a perfectly executed screen from Shapen and followed a wall of blockers down the left sideline for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 24-17 lead with 1:14 left in the second quarter.

Holmes records career receiving day

Holmes delivered a career day as he made seven catches for 210 yards and a touchdown.

The sixth-year senior caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Shapen in the second quarter and also had a 56-yard touchdown catch to set up Ben Sims’ one-yard touchdown run.

“We knew they played a lot of cover fours, so safeties are going to play deep,” Holmes said. “We knew the middle of the field was going to be open a lot. So we just tried to exploit that and take advantage of that. Coaches put their belief in me, especially this last week in practice.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor baseball breathing new air

Baylor baseball breathing new air

The atmosphere at Baylor Ballpark on the second day of fall practice is relaxed yet eager. It’s a stark contrast to the tension that radiated …

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

Ex-Baylor coach Matt Rhule fired from NFL job after 1-4 start in 2nd year

The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert