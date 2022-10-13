Baylor notebook: Aranda frustrated with execution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave West Virginia considerable credit for its execution and the fight the Mountaineers showed in their 43-40 win Thursday night.

But he knows the Bears didn’t play their best game as they fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12.

Baylor's offense racked up 590 yards but committed three turnovers, while the defense was gashed for 500 yards. The special teams had issues again as West Virginia blocked John Mayers’ PAT attempt and Jacolby Stills picked up the ball and ran 87 yards for two points to cut Baylor’s lead to 37-33 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we came ready to play, but we’re all frustrated with our execution really at critical points," Aranda said. "We just couldn’t make that next play. We’re up and we’ve got to make a play to stop the drive and halt the momentum. We never could do that.

"There’s a whole bunch or reasons for that, whether it was alignment or assignment, so a fair amount to clean up there. We’re still fighting the battle of special teams for improvement and consistency."

Shapen, Williams suffer head injuries

Aranda said both quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams suffered head injuries, and will be evaluated.

Shapen left the game with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter after taking a shot from Andrew Wilson-Lamp, who was ejected from the game for targeting. He was having one of his best career games as he hit 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Kyron Drones stepped in and hit seven of 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m extremely proud of Kyron,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes. “He came in and made some big-time throws. It’s not easy to come in a situation like that and have to kind of take over the team essentially. I thought he did a great job.”

Williams caught a perfectly executed screen from Shapen and followed a wall of blockers down the left sideline for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 24-17 lead with 1:14 left in the second quarter.

Holmes records career receiving day

Holmes delivered a career day as he made seven catches for 210 yards and a touchdown.

The sixth-year senior caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Shapen in the second quarter and also had a 56-yard touchdown catch to set up Ben Sims’ one-yard touchdown run.