Though a 1-2 record certainly wasn’t the way Baylor wanted or expected to start the season, Dave Aranda spots forward progress.

The Bears’ 30-7 victory over Long Island University on Saturday at McLane Stadium represented a step in the right direction, the Baylor coach said.

Moreover, Aranda said that the potholes Baylor has navigated thus far may act as an important teaching tool.

Like, drive around them from here on out.

“After the 1-2 (start), again, the team feels like we're improving,” Aranda said. “The team feels like we're talented and we're tight and we're together. I know that for me particularly, I know what the record is.

“I see more than the record, I see that we've been in all of these spots where there are teams in these first three games that have not been in these situations and have not adversity. They have not been in this type of thing or they have not been in this situation. We've seen good, bad, a bunch of them. I think to learn from those and to bring the team together because of those, I feel like we've done that. I think that makes us stronger.”

Hey, look, the kids are all right

With Dominic Richardson out with a high ankle sprain, the freshman tandem of Dawson Pendergrass and Bryson Washington got their chance to rush Baylor’s running back fraternity.

They appear to be promising pledges.

Pendergrass, a 6-2, 212-pound bowling ball from Mineola, carried 21 times for 111 yards, 95 of that coming after halftime. He also scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter.

Washington, a 6-0, 204-pound banger from Franklin, chipped in 45 yards on 10 totes.

“I’m proud of the running backs, man. I thought they ran hard,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “I thought they ran physical. I thought the times what we needed to throw it, they were on the guys that they needed to block. So, I’m proud of just their effort. And the stage wasn’t too big. And I thought they attacked it, I thought they fell forward. Just good things from the running back room today.”

Sharks still hunting for first FBS win

Long Island traveled a long way looking to make history, but instead it just repeated it.

Saturday’s game marked the seventh time LIU has faced an FBS opponent, and the Sharks fell to 0-7 in those games.

They’ve also had losses to Miami of Ohio, Kent State, Toledo, Ohio, Florida International and West Virginia.

Through three quarters, LIU had a chance to make Saturday’s game the closest outcome it’s ever had against an FBS opponent, as it trailed the Bears by just 16 points. But Baylor tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown to push to a 23-point difference, topping the 17-point span that LIU lost to against Ohio in this year’s season opener, 27-10.

Bears show off their wheels vs. Sharks

The Baylor rushing game was on a mission against Long Island.

With leading rushing Dominic Richardson sidelined with injury, there was plenty of opportunity for Richard Reese show what made him last season’s Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Reese finished with 82 yards on 12 carries and his first two touchdowns of the year. It was the fifth multi-touchdown game of his career.

Pendergrass did his part to fill the shoes of Richardson from a physical perspective, rushing for 111 yards on 21 attempts, both team highs, and scoring the first touchdown of his Baylor career in the second quarter.

The 48 rushing attempts by the Bears were more than all but three games last year.

The offensive much maligned over the last two weeks, deserves some flowers. The group once again saw Campbell Barrington start at right tackle with Alvin Ebosele at left tackle. They didn’t give up a sack, while Long Island had just four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.