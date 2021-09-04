Baylor notebook: Aranda wants Bears to lighten those loads of dirty laundry

SAN MARCOS — When you looked at the stat sheet, it was almost head-scratching how Baylor won by “only” nine points.
Baylor outrushed Texas State. The Bears didn’t give up a sack. They won the turnover battle.
And then one stat jumped out that told the story: Penalties.
In Baylor’s 29-20 season-opening victory over the Bobcats on Saturday night, the Bears were flagged 11 times for 99 yards. Texas State was docked just three times for 25.
That just won’t fly, said Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.
“I felt like we really could have played a lot better. I’m disappointed in the penalties,” Aranda said. “As much as we’ve made an example of it, addressed it in practice, I need to do a much better job. I take that kind of personally. That’s an area I need to improve a lot.”
Six of the flags came on the defensive side of the ball, which irked Aranda, a former national championship-winning defensive coordinator at LSU. He said he wants the Bears to learn to play tough and aggressive, but also in control.
Another flag came on special teams, when the Bears were hit with a roughing the kicker infraction on Texas State’s first scoring drive. Instead of getting the ball back, Baylor gave the Bobcats a fresh set of downs, and Texas State ultimately cashed in with a Seth Keller field goal.
“Whether it’s points that were taken off the field, opportunities that were taken away by playing the game and giving it back to Texas State by penalties, that’s a big piece of it. I’m disappointed in that,” Aranda said.
Giving '100 percent' in the backfield
Last year, Baylor’s rushing game appeared stuck in a parking boot, going nowhere. Against the Bobcats, the Bears shifted into drive and started moving again.
Baylor rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns on the night, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Moreover, a pair of Bears topped the 100-yard mark in rushing, as Trestan Ebner went for 120 yards on 20 carries while Abram Smith toted 19 times for 118 yards and two scores. It marked Baylor’s first game with two 100-yard rushers since the 2018 season opener against Abilene Christian, when John Lovett and JaMycal Hasty accomplished the feat.
Ebner passed some love along to Baylor’s offensive line.
“I give a lot of credit to those guys,” he said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to run anything. I’m just proud of them with how they fought and when they were tired they strained and made the blocks, and we were able to make the right cuts off them. All the credit goes to them.”
True freshman Hankins gets the nod at kicker
Though Baylor’s incumbent starter at kicker John Mayers warmed up before the game and was listed atop the depth chart, the team gave a surprise start to true freshman Isaiah Hankins.
A lefty from Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas, Hankins missed his first career attempt in the second quarter from 40 yards out.
But he recovered nicely and made his next two tries, a 43-yarder in the third quarter and a 26-yarder in the fourth. Hankins also handled all of the team’s extra point tries.
Aranda was not asked about the switch following the game.
Ebner hits 1,000 yards rushing, receiving
With his 120-yard rushing performance against the Bobcats, Trestan Ebner became the first player in Baylor history to record 1,000 career yards rushing and 1,000 receiving.
Ebner has recorded 1,011 yards rushing and seven touchdowns and has 100 catches for 1,225 yards and nine scores. Ebner has also amassed 693 kickoff return yards and two scores while adding 35 yards on punt returns.
Ebner credited the offensive line for his second 100-yard performance of his career.
