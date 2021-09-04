Baylor notebook: Aranda wants Bears to lighten those loads of dirty laundry

Though Baylor’s incumbent starter at kicker John Mayers warmed up before the game and was listed atop the depth chart, the team gave a surprise start to true freshman Isaiah Hankins.

A lefty from Little Rock Christian Academy in Arkansas, Hankins missed his first career attempt in the second quarter from 40 yards out.

But he recovered nicely and made his next two tries, a 43-yarder in the third quarter and a 26-yarder in the fourth. Hankins also handled all of the team’s extra point tries.

Aranda was not asked about the switch following the game.

Ebner hits 1,000 yards rushing, receiving

With his 120-yard rushing performance against the Bobcats, Trestan Ebner became the first player in Baylor history to record 1,000 career yards rushing and 1,000 receiving.

Ebner has recorded 1,011 yards rushing and seven touchdowns and has 100 catches for 1,225 yards and nine scores. Ebner has also amassed 693 kickoff return yards and two scores while adding 35 yards on punt returns.

Ebner credited the offensive line for his second 100-yard performance of his career.

"I give a lot of credit to those guys," Ebner said. "Without them, we wouldn’t be able to run anything. I’m just proud of them with how they fought and when they were tired they strained and made the blocks, and we were able to make the right cuts off them."

