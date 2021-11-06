Baylor notebook: Bears' Aranda wanted to win, but happy for Kill, Patterson

“I mean it’s cool,” Smith said. “But at the same time, I’d rather win than get 1,000 yards or get them both together.”

When in doubt, find the tight end

When Drake Dabney caught his first career college touchdown pass late in the second quarter, it capped off a pretty effective drive for Baylor’s tight ends.

Dabney provided the finisher, hauling in an 21-yard snag on the toss from Gerry Bohanon with 2:57 left to play before halftime. It marked the fourth career reception and the first for a score for Dabney, a sophomore out of Houston’s Cy-Ranch High School.

Just three plays earlier, BU’s starting tight end Ben Sims kept that drive alive by converting a huge chains-moving catch on 4th-and-2 from the TCU 44-yard-line. Bohanon faked a handoff and found Sims for the 17-yard gain.

Sims finished with four catches for 53 yards, including a 32-yard pickup on Baylor’s final possession of the night.

Just a Super Centex kind of day

Give it up for the Central Texas guys, as they delivered for both the Bears and the Frogs.