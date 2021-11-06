Baylor notebook: Bears' Aranda wanted to win, but happy for Kill, Patterson

FORT WORTH – Baylor coach Dave Aranda wanted to see his team finish off a furious last drive with a score to pull off the win over TCU.
But after the Bears failed to score in the final minutes in a 30-28 loss to the Horned Frogs, his thoughts turned to Gary Patterson, who left TCU last weekend after 21 years as head coach.
After the game, Aranda spoke a few words to TCU interim coach Jerry Kill as fans stormed the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
“As much as I would have loved to win the game and I know all of us would have loved to win the game, I’m happy for him, I’m happy for coach Patterson,” Aranda said. “I wanted coach Kill to tell him that. Both of those guys are good dudes. Coach Kill is all-time great guy.”
Smith surpasses 1,000
With his 125-yard rushing performance against the Horned Frogs, Baylor senior Abram Smith pushed his season total to 1,055 yards.
Smith became the first Baylor player to rush for 1,000 yards since Terence Williams had 1,048 in 2016. Williams’ performance marked the seventh straight season for a Baylor back hit 1,000.
With at least four games remaining, including a bowl appearance, Smith has a shot to break the school record of 1,547 yards rushing by Terrance Ganaway in 2011.
“I mean it’s cool,” Smith said. “But at the same time, I’d rather win than get 1,000 yards or get them both together.”
When in doubt, find the tight end
When Drake Dabney caught his first career college touchdown pass late in the second quarter, it capped off a pretty effective drive for Baylor’s tight ends.
Dabney provided the finisher, hauling in an 21-yard snag on the toss from Gerry Bohanon with 2:57 left to play before halftime. It marked the fourth career reception and the first for a score for Dabney, a sophomore out of Houston’s Cy-Ranch High School.
Just three plays earlier, BU’s starting tight end Ben Sims kept that drive alive by converting a huge chains-moving catch on 4th-and-2 from the TCU 44-yard-line. Bohanon faked a handoff and found Sims for the 17-yard gain.
Sims finished with four catches for 53 yards, including a 32-yard pickup on Baylor’s final possession of the night.
Just a Super Centex kind of day
Give it up for the Central Texas guys, as they delivered for both the Bears and the Frogs.
Bohanon’s first interception of the day was set up by former Midway product Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Bohanon tried to thread the needle into the end zone for Tyquan Thornton, but Hodges-Tomlinson, a junior cornerback who made second-team All-American in 2020 by the Associated Press, batted the ball back into the waiting arms of his Frog teammate Kee’yon Stewart.
If his surname sounds familiar, it should, as Tre’Vius is the nephew of former University High and TCU football great LaDainian Tomlinson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Also turning in a big day for the Frogs was Quentin Johnson, the former Temple Wildcat, who produced five catches for 142 yards, including a sweet one-handed snag following a TCU flea flicker. It was the third 100-yard performance in the past four games for Johnson.
Baylor’s own Temple High product didn’t miss his chance to shine, either. T.J. Franklin, a junior defensive lineman from Temple, blocked a second-half field goal attempt by the Frogs’ Griffin Kell.