Baylor notebook: Bears break long losing skid in Lubbock

LUBBOCK — It’s been a long time since Baylor could come home from West Texas a winner.

Put it this way: Not only were none of the current Baylor players born yet the last time the Bears won in Lubbock, but some of their parents were in high school at the time.

Baylor’s convincing 45-17 win over Texas Tech before a gassed-up crowd of 60,705 Saturday night at AT&T Jones Stadium wiped out three decades of frustration for the Bears. It marked Baylor’s first win in Lubbock since 1990.

“You can burn those books now, burn ‘em all,” said J.J. Joe, the Baylor radio analyst who was the quarterback on that ’90 BU team.

Since that 21-15 triumph by Baylor in Lubbock in 1990, when George H.W. Bush was President and Vanilla Ice was still an unfrozen, unflavored puddle of water, the Bears had gone 0-10 in games at Jones Stadium.

That included nine games, every other year, between 1991 and 2008. The series shifted to the Metroplex from 2009-2018, eliminating a home game for each team every other season. But Baylor lost again in its return to Jones Stadium in 2020, when the Red Raiders pulled out a 24-23 win.

On Saturday, Baylor managed to mostly defuse the sold-out crowd.

“I think when you execute, you silence the crowd,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “That’s really the only way the crowd gets silenced. You could wish that it would go away or you could try to talk louder or yell maybe, but the only way to silence the crowd is if you execute. So it ain’t really about the crowd, it’s what we can control and what we do. I think there were times tonight where we really focused on the focus, so it was good.”

Sorry, Patrick, just wait for the next ride

It was Patrick Mahomes’ night, as Texas Tech honored their favorite son quarterback by inducting him into the football program’s Ring of Honor at halftime.

But even Texas Tech’s most decorated NFL product can get big-timed in his own house.

Following the halftime ceremony where the crowd serenaded him with cheers, Mahomes and his entourage walked to the press box elevator to head back to the suite level of the stadium. But Tech’s longtime elevator operator Larry O’Neal made Mahomes wait for the next trip, as he was holding the elevator for several Baylor assistant coaches at the time.

Mahomes took the delay in good humor, and completely understood the situation. It’s standard press box practice throughout college football to hold the elevator for the coaches from both teams so they can return to the booth in a timely manner, and to prevent anyone else from entering.

Even Hall of Famers.

Reese carrying heavy workload

There hasn’t been a heavier workhorse in the Big 12 in the last two weeks than Baylor freshman Richard Reese.

Reese accumulated 148 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 36 carries against the Red Raiders after collecting 186 yards and two scores on 31 carries in last week’s 35-23 win over Kansas.

Now Reese is ready for more.

“We were walking up to the locker room and he put his arm around me and he goes, ‘I’m ready for the next one,’” Aranda said. “I think that’s totally him. We’re blessed to have him. He’s special now, and he’s just going to keep getting better.”

Jackers and robbers land big payout

Baylor’s defense delivered by far its best performance of the season as it set season highs with six sacks and five interceptions.

The interceptions were by defensive backs Al Walcott, Devin Lemear, AJ McCarty, Mark Milton and Tevin Williams III.

Defensive lineman Gabe Hall collected three sacks while Garmon Randolph had two and lineman Brayden Utley and linebacker Matt Jones combined for a sack.

Before facing the Red Raiders, the Bears had just four interceptions and 11 sacks in seven games. But this time they lived up to their motto: Jackers and robbers.

“I’m proud of them,” Aranda said. “A lot of credit goes to (defensive coordinator) Ron Roberts and that staff. There were probably more early morning and late night meetings this week than I can remember. I think offensively what Tech was doing really stresses you. There’s a fair amount of creativity with their tempo. I credit the players because they went out and really had a chip on their shoulder and played with an edge.”

Bears' Dabney carted off field

Baylor tight end Drake Dabney was carted off the field after going down with a first-half injury, and returned to the sideline on crutches.

Aranda isn't optimistic about the injury.

"It doesn’t look great right now," Aranda said. "I think we’re still waiting on some X-rays and all of it. But it’s unfortunate for Drake. I thought he was really playing well and I thought he had a great energy and a great confidence about him in this game. I’m disappointed and sad for him.