Baylor notebook: Bears come up dry again in Austin

AUSTIN — The visiting interview room at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is located in the bowels of the venue, just adjacent to that team’s locker room.

Lately, whenever Baylor visits Austin and conducts its postgame interviews there, the media can hear all the responses just fine. That’s because the nearby locker room is deathly quiet.

Baylor’s 38-27 loss to Texas on Saturday made the Bears 0-4 in their last four trips to DKR. Since 2015, Baylor is just 2-6 in the series overall against the Longhorns.

Baylor’s last win in Austin came three head coaches ago in 2014, when Art Briles was still manning a headset on the BU sideline. Baylor dominated the Longhorns, 28-7, that season, leading to a rollicking, music-blaring celebration in the locker room where Briles apparently took off his shirt and joined the party.

The mood on Saturday was decidedly more subdued.

“Well, frustration is there. Disappointment is there,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “I think winning, you don’t feel those things. And I think winning at times can cover up things. I think losing opens up everything, you know? So, every wound is kind of fully visible and fully open.”

Bears nearly go flag-free against Horns

Even though Baylor made its share of mistakes against Texas, those errors didn’t involve a lot of dirty laundry on the field.

Baylor was flagged only one time for one yard. In the fourth quarter, with Texas knocking on the door of the goal line, the Bears’ defense was penalized for a delay of game for barking out “disconcerting signals,” leading to several of the UT linemen moving before the snap. UT’s Bijan Robinson plowed in for a 1-yard touchdown one play later.

“I think that’s one of possibly a few instances for us, one step forward in one area and then two steps back in another,” Aranda said. “And so, I think the fight with the team has to all collectively take a couple of steps forward.”

Saturday marked Baylor’s least-penalized game since being flagged only once for 10 yards in a 31-24 win over Texas on Oct. 30 of last season. The game before that one, Baylor didn’t commit a penalty in a home win over BYU.

Bears make Ewers' life tough with 5 sacks

Baylor had Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers running for his life much of the day.

The Bears amassed five sacks, the second-most this season behind six against Texas Tech.

The biggest sack came early in the fourth quarter when safety Al Walcott stripped the ball from Ewers and defensive lineman Gabe Hall picked up the fumble for a 16-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a short-lived 27-24 lead. Hall enjoyed a big day in his school-record 49th career start.

“It was a momentum changer and I wish we could have capitalized on it, but it definitely did give us a little motivation to go in and for the offense to come out there,” said Baylor outside linebacker Bryson Jackson. “We wanted to get pressure on the quarterback to make him throw the ball, so we can get our DBs active. Throughout the game I think we got pressure on them.”

Robinson latest to run wild vs. BU

Baylor’s run defense has been solid most of the season, but some of the Big 12’s best running backs have piled up big numbers in recent weeks.

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries before Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn picked up 106 yards on 25 carries.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson outstepped them all and showed why he’s an All-America candidate as he exploded for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.