Baylor notebook: Bears continue ground domination

Smith also became the first Baylor back since Linwood in 2014 to rush for touchdowns in each of the first three games of the season.

“Abram was a captain today, and he brings an energy and a toughness,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “This was his type of game, this would be what you'd expect. Abram is being pushed by (Trestan) Ebner and being pushed by our offensive coaches, and he's going to continue to get better and better as he’s getting adjusted to running back and really feeling out the timing of when to make his cuts.”

Sneed reaches century mark

Now in his fifth season with the Bears, RJ Sneed has amassed 101 catches for 1,251 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sneed enjoyed his biggest day of the season by making six catches for 128 yards, including a 69-yard catch and run for a touchdown that gave the Bears the second-half momentum.

“I thought RJ showed a lot of grit, and that's how I see RJ,” Aranda said. “What a great kid, what a great family, what a great heart he has. Right away you just want to root for people like him. He just goes about it and sees it the right way. I'm glad he's on our side of it. RJ is someone who has a ton of respect on the team. He doubled-down on that tonight.”