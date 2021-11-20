Baylor notebook: Bears continue road domination of K-State

Confident Walcott seals win

“Confidence has never really been a problem for Al,” Aranda said. “I think just maturity and doing stuff right off the field and as well as on the field, just a growth into our team, his place in it, and what he can give. Al is great to be around. You could hear Al around a corner or two. We all appreciate that from him and the energy and juice he brings, I think makes us unique. His best is still yet to come because he’s been getting better and better as the season’s gone along.”