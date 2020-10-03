Baylor notebook: Bears' defense superb despite missing players

With Saturday’s six sacks for 37 yards, the Mountaineers have amassed 25 over the last four games against the Bears. West Virginia collected six sacks for 54 yards in 2017, five for 37 yards in 2018 and eight for 50 yards in 2019.

“We are aiming to get more cohesion with that (offensive line) group,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “That was not always there today. But effort-wise and try hard-wise and want-to was all there. I think at the end of the downs the ability to say I’ve blocked the guy and to be able to play that piece of it the right way is a hard lesson. I love our group and we’ll get better from this.”

Bears 0-5 in Morgantown

Following Saturday’s double-overtime loss, Baylor has now dropped all five games at West Virginia’s Milan Puskar Stadium since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012.

But West Virginia’s 58-14 blowout in 2018 was the only lopsided game.

West Virginia’s first Big 12 game in 2012 was one of the most notable offensive shootouts of all time with the Mountaineers pulling out a 70-63 win.

The 2014 game was a penalty-fest as the Mountaineers handed the Bears their only Big 12 loss that championship season with a 41-27 decision. The Mountaineers eked out a 24-21 win in 2016.