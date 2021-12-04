Baylor notebook: Bears enthused about prospect of Sugar Bowl return

ARLINGTON — Even it ends up being the same destination as their last bowl game, Sugar still sounds pretty sweet to the Baylor Bears.

When Baylor outlasted Oklahoma State, 21-16, in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium, it clinched no less than a spot in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. In the Big 12 bowl pecking order, the Sugar ranks as the top spot following the College Football Playoff, and as such the conference champions will take precedent.

It seems like a long shot that an 11-2 Baylor team could crack the CFP itself, and after the game Bears head coach Dave Aranda said he hadn’t given much thought to the Bears’ playoff chances.

“There’s two losses on our record that I look at personally as my responsibility, where we could have been more focused,” Aranda said.

So, then, it’s more than likely off to the Sugar Bowl, and the Bears said they’ll happily return to the Big Easy, especially Louisiana-bred quarterback Blake Shapen.