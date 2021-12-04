Baylor notebook: Bears enthused about prospect of Sugar Bowl return

ARLINGTON — Even it ends up being the same destination as their last bowl game, Sugar still sounds pretty sweet to the Baylor Bears.
When Baylor outlasted Oklahoma State, 21-16, in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium, it clinched no less than a spot in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. In the Big 12 bowl pecking order, the Sugar ranks as the top spot following the College Football Playoff, and as such the conference champions will take precedent.
It seems like a long shot that an 11-2 Baylor team could crack the CFP itself, and after the game Bears head coach Dave Aranda said he hadn’t given much thought to the Bears’ playoff chances.
“There’s two losses on our record that I look at personally as my responsibility, where we could have been more focused,” Aranda said.
So, then, it’s more than likely off to the Sugar Bowl, and the Bears said they’ll happily return to the Big Easy, especially Louisiana-bred quarterback Blake Shapen.
“That would be awesome to go back and play in Louisiana,” said Shapen, who attended Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport. “That would be fun. I guess I can show the guys around a little bit. I know a little bit about New Orleans.”
Bears throw interception party again
Baylor certainly has Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders’ number.
The Bears set a Big 12 championship game record by intercepting the first-team all-Big 12 quarterback four times. They intercepted him three times in Baylor’s 24-14 loss to the Cowboys on Oct. 2 in Stillwater.
Seven of Sanders' 12 interceptions this season have come against the Bears.
Interceptions by safety JT Woods and linebacker Matt Jones led to Baylor first-half touchdowns while safety Jarion McVea and defensive lineman Brayden Utley made second-half interceptions.
“We attack the ball every single day, and we were getting pressure on the quarterback, forcing him to make kind of contested throws and try to fit things into tight spaces,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “And we were in the right place at the right time sometimes, came up with it, and I think that changed the game.”
Shapen not stirred
Redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Shapen wasn’t shaken by the big stage.
Making only his second start in place of injured quarterback Gerry Bohanon, Shapen set a Big 12 championship game record by completing his first 17 passes.
Shapen finished 23 of 28 for 180 yards and three touchdowns to earn the game’s most outstanding player.
“It was awesome,” Shapen said. "I mean this is something you dream about as a little kid growing up. We wouldn't be in this position without Gerry and the things that he's done for this team moving forward. My job was just to replace him and try not to lose a beat.”