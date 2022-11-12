Baylor notebook: Bears held out of end zone at McLane for just second time

Baylor doesn’t normally get held out of the end zone in its own building.

But that was the case in 23rd-ranked Kansas State’s 31-3 subduing of the Bears on Saturday night in a blackout game at McLane Stadium.

Baylor’s only points of the night came on a 37-yard field goal from John Mayers in the final minute of the first half.

It marked the first time Baylor had been held without a touchdown in its own stadium since the regular-season finale in 2020, when Oklahoma State walloped the Bears, 42-3. In that game, Baylor had a bevy of players miss the game with COVID-19 issues, but the Bears could claim no such excuse this time around against K-State.

Prior to the 2020 game against Oklahoma State, the last time Baylor was held out of the end zone in a home game came on Nov. 5, 2005, when the Bears were blitzed by Texas, 62-0, at now-defunct Floyd Casey Stadium. That Baylor team was coached by the late Guy Morriss.

Reese back in fold for Bears

After being limited by the flu last week on the road in Oklahoma, Richard Reese returned to a more normal workload against Kansas State.

The Baylor freshman running back received the most rushing attempts of any BU ball carrier, and finished with nine carries for 54 yards, an average of six yards per tote.

But Baylor had to abandon the running game as it fell further behind as the game progressed, and finished with a season-low 103 yards on the ground as a team.

K-State bleeds the clock at Bears' expense

In recent weeks, Baylor has been awfully possessive of the pigskin.

The Bears came into the game ranked 11th in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12 in time of possession, averaging 33 minutes and 19 seconds per game. But Kansas State controlled the ball and the clock in a hefty way in this one, as they held the ball for 37 minutes and 37 seconds compared to 22 minute and 23 seconds for the Bears.

It marked the widest gap in TOP by a Baylor opponent this season. K-State was the fifth opponent in 10 games to win the TOP battle, joining UAlbany, Texas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. But the difference between the teams in those games was fairly minimal, as three of those games featured a difference of roughly a minute and the other (Texas State) produced a three-minute separation.

Baylor dropped to 2-3 in games where it lost the battle for the clock.