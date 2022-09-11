Baylor notebook: Bears hurt by Doyle's ejection

PROVO, Utah — Baylor never wants to be without defensive leader Dillon Doyle.

But midway through the fourth quarter of BYU's 26-20 overtime win Saturday night, Baylor's middle linebacker was ejected from the game for targeting on a high blow against BYU's Lopini Katoa when he reached up to catch a pass from Jaren Hall.

Under NCAA rules, Doyle will have to miss the first half of Saturday's upcoming game against Texas State.

"You look at the replay of it, and (Doyle) looked like he was lunging and leading with all of it," said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. "A lot of times when it’s a bang-bang play like that you get those. The ump came by and asked if he’s OK. I think Dillon has a reputation of not doing stuff like that, so it’s kind of out of character for this dude. I said he’s all right."

Jones finding end zone

Coming into this season, Baylor junior running back Qualan Jones hadn't scored a touchdown since 2019.

But in the first two games this season, Jones is making up for his drought by scoring three times.

Jones ran for touchdowns of one and seven yards against BYU after scoring on a 27-yard run against UAlbany. Jones finished with 16 carries for 67 yards against BYU while Craig "Sqwirl" Williams picked up 68 yards rushing on 17 carries.

"They're extremely hard workers, obviously," said Baylor center Jacob Gall. "They're great humans, and that's why they're out there on that field."

Hall burns Bears again

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has certainly left a deep impression on Baylor's defense the last two seasons and he's thrown for 603 yards and two touchdowns.

In Saturday's win over the Bears, Hall hit 23 of 39 passes for 261 yards and a score and also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Chase Roberts.

In last year's 38-24 loss to Baylor at McLane Stadium, Hall hit 22 of 31 passes for 342 yards and a score.

“We’ve played a lot of good quarterbacks, and he has great talent,” said Baylor cornerback Mark Milton.