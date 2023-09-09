For all of Baylor’s foibles in its 20-13 home loss to 12th-ranked Utah on Saturday at McLane Stadium, the Bears still had a shot to tie the game at the end.

Unfortunately for Baylor, its pass fell incomplete.

Then the boos rained down from the BU crowd. Not so much for the play call or the missed opportunity, but what they perceived as a mistake by the officials in not throwing a flag for defensive pass interference against the Utes.

There was certainly contact between Utah cornerback Miles Battle and Baylor receiver Ketron Jackson in their battle for that last-second jump ball in the end zone. But Jackson wisely didn’t take the bait when asked about the play after the game, knowing that criticizing the officials would only land him in trouble with the Big 12 office.

“I can't really speak on that. I just had to make a play on the ball pretty much and I just put that on myself,” said Jackson, who made two catches on 69 yards for the game, both coming in the first half.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that he wished it hadn’t come down to one final play, but he was proud of the way his offense moved the ball down the field to give themselves a chance.

“What an ending, to come down to that one second,” Aranda said. “I thought when the refs were telling me there’s one second left on the clock, there was almost like a wink in their eye, or a smile, because I think they enjoyed just the game. It’s hard for me to enjoy it, though. To have that type of moment and to be on that stage is kind of what you want. You want to be able to close it out, though.”

RG3 downshifts to slower gear in pregame sprint

Baylor fans always like to see the statue guy live and in person.

Robert Griffin III, the Bears’ former Heisman-winning quarterback, was back in Waco to help call Saturday’s game for ESPN. As he’s done in the past, he even joined the Baylor Line in running across the field

“I can’t wait to get in the thick of one of the greatest college football traditions in the world!” Griffin said on the broadcast.

Ultimately, the former NCAA bronze medalist in the hurdles opted to not thrust himself into the front of the race, going for more of a leisurely jog this time.

True freshman Coleman unexpected bright spot

Baylor didn’t have much experience to plug a hole in the secondary when redshirt sophomore Devin Lemear went down with a dislocated elbow. Aranda said Alfonzo Allen would get the first crack at the starting job.

Enter DJ Coleman.

The true freshman from Mesquite was everywhere for the Bears, finishing tied for third-most on the team with six tackles and one big pass breakup that stifled a Utah drive late in the third quarter.

Lemear is expected to be out for at least two more weeks with his elbow injury, and Coleman’s surge into the lineup only makes the Bears that much more confident.

Offensive line shuffles, plays better

Aranda said the offensive line play for the Bears’ after the season-opening loss to Texas State wasn’t good, and even went as far as singling out the right side of the group.

Saturday against No. 12 Utah, there was some shuffling along the group. Campbell Barrington, who started at left tackle last week, shifted to right tackle. Alvin Ebosele, who didn’t start last week, started at left tackle.

Gavin Byers stayed at left guard, Clark Barrington was once again the center and Kaden Sieracki was at right guard.

The group didn't give up a sack on Saturday against an elite Utah front.

Baylor had a much more successful time running the ball, combining for 121 yards on 29 total carries, an average of 4.2 yards per rush. The Bears averaged 3.4 yards per rush last week against the Bobcats. ​