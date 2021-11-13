Baylor notebook: Bears pick up first win over Top 5 foe since 2015

It goes down as the largest gift in the university’s history, surpassing even Drayton McLane’s donation that helped fund McLane Stadium.

“Alejandra and Paul’s transformational generosity will provide our student-athletes the opportunity to compete, train and develop in a state-of-the-art facility,” said BU athletic director Mack Rhoades in a statement. Groundbreaking on the Foster Pavilion is planned for summer 2022, and Rhoades has said that the much-debated location for the arena will be revealed by no later than January.

Smith surpasses 100 again

Baylor running back Abram Smith is making a case for Big 12 offensive player of the year.

With his 148-yard rushing performance on 20 carries against the Sooners, he’s collected 1,203 yards in Baylor’s 10 games this season.

Smith has rushed for at least 100 yards in the last four games, and has seven 100-yard performances for the season to stand behind Walter Abercrombie’s eight for the most for a Baylor player in a season.

A year ago, Smith was playing linebacker for the Bears.