Baylor notebook: Bears pick up first win over Top 5 foe since 2015

Beating Oklahoma doesn’t happen every day. For Baylor, beating anyone that highly ranked comes around maybe once every presidential cycle or two.
So, naturally, the 18th-ranked Bears’ 27-14 upset of fourth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday brought along its share of firsts in a long time.
Of note: It was Baylor’s first win over a team ranked in the Top 5 of the Associated Press poll since the Bears defeated then-No. 4 Oklahoma State, 35-25, in Stillwater in November 2015. The Bears hadn’t beaten a Top 10 team since taking down No. 10 North Carolina in the Russell Athletic Bowl later that same 2015 season.
The BU win also snapped a streak of 23 straight November wins by Oklahoma, who hadn’t lost in that month since 2014. The vanquisher of the Sooners that day? Also Baylor, as Bryce Petty and the Bears picked OU’s pass defense apart on the way to a 48-14 win in Norman.
Petty, incidentally, was honored as Baylor’s “Legend of the Game” during a break between the first and second quarters.
Fostering a new era in Baylor basketball
Baylor’s new basketball arena has a name.
During a stoppage in Saturday’s football game, Baylor announced that the facility would be called the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. In a later press release, Baylor said that the naming was in honor of the Fosters’ $100 million lead gift, which until Saturday had remained anonymous.
It goes down as the largest gift in the university’s history, surpassing even Drayton McLane’s donation that helped fund McLane Stadium.
“Alejandra and Paul’s transformational generosity will provide our student-athletes the opportunity to compete, train and develop in a state-of-the-art facility,” said BU athletic director Mack Rhoades in a statement. Groundbreaking on the Foster Pavilion is planned for summer 2022, and Rhoades has said that the much-debated location for the arena will be revealed by no later than January.
Smith surpasses 100 again
Baylor running back Abram Smith is making a case for Big 12 offensive player of the year.
With his 148-yard rushing performance on 20 carries against the Sooners, he’s collected 1,203 yards in Baylor’s 10 games this season.
Smith has rushed for at least 100 yards in the last four games, and has seven 100-yard performances for the season to stand behind Walter Abercrombie’s eight for the most for a Baylor player in a season.
A year ago, Smith was playing linebacker for the Bears.
“He’s been a guy that fought through some injuries,” said Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon. “Hadn’t really gotten his chance to play. This year, just a guy that came in and worked every day, no matter what. If he was hurt, he was in the training room trying to get healthy. Just watching him work, I’m so happy for that man.”
No sliding for Gerry
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon also had an active day running the ball as he collected a career-high 107 yards on nine carries. It was the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career.
The Bears ran a lot of option plays, and Bohanon was often the best option.
“I love it,” Bohanon said. “I want to play violent too. I made my mind up on Sunday, I was going to be violent this week. I think on Sunday everybody made their mind up we’re going to be the most violent team on that field.”
Sliding instead of challenging defenders isn’t Bohanon’s style.
“I don’t believe in sliding,” Bohanon said. “Ask Abram, he’ll tell you. His quarterback don’t slide.”
No. 18 Baylor 27, No. 4 Oklahoma 14
Oklahoma 0 7 0 7 — 14
Baylor 0 7 3 17 — 27
Second Quarter
OKLA—Ca.Williams 2 run (Brkic kick), 10:20.
BAY—Thornton 8 pass from Bohanon (Hankins kick), 4:44.
Third Quarter
BAY—FG Hankins 32, 11:49.
Fourth Quarter
BAY—Bohanon 5 run (Hankins kick), 13:13.
BAY—Bohanon 14 run (Hankins kick), 3:57.
OKLA—Brooks 1 run (Brkic kick), 2:26.
BAY—FG Hankins 32, :00.
OKLA BAY
First downs 16 21
Total Net Yards 260 413
Rushes-yards 28-78 47-296
Passing 182 117
Punt Returns 1-2 2-7
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-25-2 12-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-31 1-5
Punts 4-55.25 1-35.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-86 7-55
Time of Possession 24:41 35:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oklahoma, Brooks 13-51, C.Williams 10-17, Mims 1-15, Gray 1-4, Rattler 3-(minus 9). Baylor, A.Smith 20-148, Bohanon 9-107, Ebner 13-40, Estrada 2-5, (Team) 3-(minus 4).
PASSING—Oklahoma, C.Williams 10-19-2-146, Rattler 4-6-0-36. Baylor, Bohanon 12-21-1-117.
RECEIVING—Oklahoma, Woods 4-53, Haselwood 2-51, Hall 2-24, Mims 2-17, Gray 1-15, Stogner 1-10, Stoops 1-8, Brooks 1-4. Baylor, Thornton 4-41, Ebner 4-28, Sneed 2-29, Estrada 1-16, Sims 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oklahoma, Brkic 51, Brkic 40. Baylor, Hankins 51.