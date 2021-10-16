Baylor notebook: Bears reach bowl eligibility with victory over BYU

By pounding its way past 19th-ranked BYU on homecoming, 38-24, on Saturday at McLane Stadium, the Baylor Bears assured that they could enter their bye week with plenty of joy in their hearts.

They also assured themselves of at least one extra game this season.

Baylor moved to 6-1 overall on the season with the victory in its final nonconference clash. That pushes the Bears to bowl eligibility, guaranteeing that they’ll spend the holidays in a bowl game for the first time since the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

It’s a significant step for a Baylor program that finished 2-7 in Dave Aranda’s first season on campus in 2020. But the Bears say they can’t look that far ahead, not yet anyway.

“Yeah, it’s cool. We weren’t bowl eligible last year,” said linebacker Dillon Doyle. “We’re trying to take it day by day. 6-1 is, like, really cool. But you try not to look too far into the past and not too far into the future.

“We’re still an improving football team. We do have a lot to play for. But I don’t think we can play for that yet. We have to play for whoever we have after the bye (Texas). We’ve got to play for the bye week.”

Doyle emerging as ultimate switch-hitter