Baylor notebook: Bears reach bowl eligibility with victory over BYU

By pounding its way past 19th-ranked BYU on homecoming, 38-24, on Saturday at McLane Stadium, the Baylor Bears assured that they could enter their bye week with plenty of joy in their hearts.
They also assured themselves of at least one extra game this season.
Baylor moved to 6-1 overall on the season with the victory in its final nonconference clash. That pushes the Bears to bowl eligibility, guaranteeing that they’ll spend the holidays in a bowl game for the first time since the 2019 Sugar Bowl.
It’s a significant step for a Baylor program that finished 2-7 in Dave Aranda’s first season on campus in 2020. But the Bears say they can’t look that far ahead, not yet anyway.
“Yeah, it’s cool. We weren’t bowl eligible last year,” said linebacker Dillon Doyle. “We’re trying to take it day by day. 6-1 is, like, really cool. But you try not to look too far into the past and not too far into the future.
“We’re still an improving football team. We do have a lot to play for. But I don’t think we can play for that yet. We have to play for whoever we have after the bye (Texas). We’ve got to play for the bye week.”
Doyle emerging as ultimate switch-hitter
Maybe this should be Baylor’s new recruiting pitch to prospective linebackers: Come to Waco. Come play for the Bears. You’ll score touchdowns.
It’s certainly working out that way for Doyle.
The junior linebacker and pinch-hit fullback scored the first two touchdowns of his career when he entered the game on offense in a pair of BU goal-line situations. He had a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter and a 2-yard TD catch on a pass from Gerry Bohanon in the third.
Not surprisingly, Doyle became the first player in Baylor school history to record a touchdown run, a touchdown catch and a sack in the same game.
“I think today was where preparation met opportunity,” Doyle said. “A lot of people say that, but it happened today. That was a lot of fun to kind of get my chance, but you talk about a sack, you talk about a run for a touchdown, you talk about a pass. And that doesn’t happen without the other 10 guys.”
S
mith delivers career rushing day
Baylor fifth-year senior running back Abram Smith produced the best game of his career as he set personal highs with 188 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.
Smith scored on a nine-yard run in the second quarter, a seven-yard run in the third quarter and a one-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Though Smith had some big holes, he also set the tone by plowing over a few BYU defenders.
“When the team sees that, the energy just skyrockets,” Smith said. “I think for me and the offense, my energy just goes up and then once I know I can do that and I can impose my will on the defense. It just gets me going and knowing that there’s a good chance I’m not getting stopped, and I can be the hammer to the nail.”
Grimes, Mateos beat former team
Baylor certainly had some rare insight on BYU with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos previously working on Kalani Sitake’s staff.
Grimes coached at BYU from 2018-20 while Mateos was there in 2019-20. They were both happy to pull off the win over the Cougars.
“I know they wanted to win pretty strong,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “They know that BYU is a tough out. I think they’re a physical team, a mature team. They’re generally a team that doesn’t beat themselves. I think they knew that they needed to bring an A game to this thing.”