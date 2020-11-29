Baylor notebook: Brewer leads his sixth game-winning drive

During his four seasons at Baylor, quarterback Charlie Brewer has become a master at leading game-winning drives.

In Saturday’s 32-31 win over Kansas State, Brewer led his sixth game-winning fourth-quarter drive.

Getting the ball for the last time with 2:32 remaining, the Bears moved 57 yards on 10 plays with John Mayers nailing the winning 30-yard field goal as time expired. Brewer hit all four of his passes 45 yards on the drive.

“I think he was alive tonight, and our team saw that,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “There were a couple times where Charlie was willing the team. I love Charlie and I know our team does.”

Special father-son senior night

Saturday was senior night for 14 players who were honored before the game.

Two of Aranda’s staff members saw their sons honored. Quarterback Garrett McGuire is the son of outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire while holder Skyler Wetzel is the son of associate athletic director for football relations David Wetzel.

Sophomore kicker John Mayers was thrilled he could hit the winning field goal for the seniors who have put so much into the program.