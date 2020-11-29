Baylor notebook: Brewer leads his sixth game-winning drive

During his four seasons at Baylor, quarterback Charlie Brewer has become a master at leading game-winning drives.
In Saturday’s 32-31 win over Kansas State, Brewer led his sixth game-winning fourth-quarter drive.
Getting the ball for the last time with 2:32 remaining, the Bears moved 57 yards on 10 plays with John Mayers nailing the winning 30-yard field goal as time expired. Brewer hit all four of his passes 45 yards on the drive.
“I think he was alive tonight, and our team saw that,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “There were a couple times where Charlie was willing the team. I love Charlie and I know our team does.”
Special father-son senior night
Saturday was senior night for 14 players who were honored before the game.
Two of Aranda’s staff members saw their sons honored. Quarterback Garrett McGuire is the son of outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire while holder Skyler Wetzel is the son of associate athletic director for football relations David Wetzel.
Sophomore kicker John Mayers was thrilled he could hit the winning field goal for the seniors who have put so much into the program.
“That was for all the seniors, I hope they know that,” Mayers said. “They’ve worked so hard this year going through everything from COVID to tough times to being shut down and tough losses.”
Ebner sets BU TD record for running backs
With his eight-yard touchdown reception from Brewer in the fourth quarter, senior Trestan Ebner set a Baylor career record for running backs with his ninth touchdown catch.
Ronnie Bull made eight touchdown catches from 1959-61.
Ebner made six catches for 68 yards to tie RJ Sneed for the team high against Kansas State.
“Coach (Larry) Fedora is finding a way to get the ball in playmakers’ hands,” Ebner said. “I credit him for that and helping me having a good game.”
BU unveils war heroes statues
Baylor unveiled the installation of two bronze statues honoring the university’s two Medal of Honor recipients, U.S. Army Corps Col. John Riley Kane and Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew Jackson “Jack” Lummus Jr.
Kane was a pilot in the European theater of World War II, while Lummus was a Marine Corps infantryman who died from injuries in the Pacific theater of the war. The statues of the former Baylor multi-sport athletes who both played football,were unveiled during a dedication ceremony in the McLane Stadium plaza.
Efforts to honor these Baylor heroes were funded through a gift by A. Haag and Millette Sherman of Houston. The statues are the work of Baylor alumnus Dan Brook, a Native American artist based in Dallas.
