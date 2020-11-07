Baylor notebook: BU's Top 25 losing streak reaches 14; Sqwirl injury 'not very good'

AMES, Iowa — With Saturday’s 38-31 loss to No. 17 Iowa State, Baylor has lost its last 14 games against Top 25 teams.
The Bears haven’t beaten a Top 25 team in the Associated Press poll since a 49-38 win over No. 10 North Carolina in the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 29, 2015.
That was Art Briles’ last game as Baylor’s coach before he was fired in May 2016. North Carolina’s head coach was Larry Fedora, who is now Baylor’s first-year offensive coordinator.
Despite the loss, the Bears played one of their best all-around games this season.
“On offense, all 11 positions came together and we clicked,” said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. “I feel like it was a good week for us and we clicked very well today but we didn’t finish the job.”
Baylor defense opportunistic
Coming into Saturday’s game, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy had thrown three interceptions in 193 attempts in six games.
Baylor intercepted three of his first 10 passes.
Cornerback Kalon Barnes made his second career interception with a leaping catch at Baylor’s 11 on Iowa State’s first drive.
On Iowa State’s second drive, cornerback Raleigh Texada returned an interception 56 yards to set up Charlie Brewer’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Drake Dabney for a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre returned an interception for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-7 second quarter lead.
“I feel it was a lot of film study to fly around to the ball and run to the ball and catching it when he throws it to us,” Pitre said. “Those three turnovers in the first half helped a lot. That’s our goal.”
Sqwirl injured after replacing Lovett
The Bears were without starting running back John Lovett, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and tight end Ben Sims as well as backup cornerback Byron Hanspard against the Cyclones.
Lovett, Thornton and Hanspard all left with injuries in last week’s 33-23 loss to TCU. Sims was listed as unavailable Saturday after catching two touchdown passes against the Horned Frogs. Baylor doesn’t disclose whether players are out due to COVID-19.
Redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams got his first start for the Bears, but went out early in the second quarter with a knee injury after carrying eight times for 28 yards.
“The diagnosis is not promising,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I’m going to wait until we get a further look at it. But it’s not very good right now.”
Ebner, Lovett regain single digits
Both Tresten Ebner and Lovett regained their single-digit jerseys after they were taken away last week for the TCU game.
Ebner wore No. 41 while Lovett wore No. 27 last week after they reportedly planned to opt out of the season before the Baylor coaches convinced them to stay following a 27-16 loss to Texas on Oct. 24.
Ebner was back wearing No. 1 against Iowa State while Lovett was listed as No. 7, but was out with an injury.
Ebner made three catches for 72 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also returned three kickoffs for 67 yards and one punt for two yards.
