Baylor notebook: BU's Top 25 losing streak reaches 14

Linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre returned an interception for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-7 second quarter lead.

“I feel it was a lot of film study to fly around to the ball and run to the ball and catching it when he throws it to us,” Pitre said. “Those three turnovers in the first half helped a lot. That’s our goal.”

Sqwirl injured after replacing Lovett

The Bears were without starting running back John Lovett, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and tight end Ben Sims as well as backup cornerback Byron Hanspard against the Cyclones.

Lovett, Thornton and Hanspard all left with injuries in last week’s 33-23 loss to TCU. Sims was listed as unavailable Saturday after catching two touchdown passes against the Horned Frogs. Baylor doesn’t disclose whether players are out due to COVID-19.

Redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams got his first start for the Bears, but went out early in the second quarter with a knee injury after carrying eight times for 28 yards.

“The diagnosis is not promising,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I’m going to wait until we get a further look at it. But it’s not very good right now.”

Ebner, Lovett regain single digits