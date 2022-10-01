Baylor notebook: Cowboys put halt to Bears' McLane winning streak

Baylor proved last season that the path to the Big 12 championship game was protecting its own turf.

The Bears went 7-0 at McLane Stadium, dropping both losses in a 12-2 season on the road to Oklahoma State and TCU. With two home wins this year, the Bears stretched their streak to nine straight.

So losing Saturday’s 36-25 decision to the Cowboys at home was difficult to take. Baylor’s last home loss was a 42-3 blowout by the Cowboys to end the 2020 COVID-19 ridden season.

“A loss is tough to handle,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “You don't like losing on the road, you don't like losing at home. We obviously take great pride in defending McLane and every time we cross the river and play over here, it's important.”

Bears nab one pick, but Sanders gets last laugh

Baylor’s defensive thieves didn’t exactly rob Spencer Sanders’ blind, but they picked his pocket once.

The Oklahoma State quarterback has historically struggled against Baylor. Coming into Saturday’s game, he had thrown 10 interceptions in four meetings with the Bears, including seven in two games last year.

Baylor made that 11 picks of Sanders in the second half when Christian Morgan broke in front of the QB’s intended target for the takeaway. But Sanders was accurate and effective overall, playing easily his best game against Baylor. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a team-high 75 yards and another score.

“That’s a great defense over there,” Sanders said. “They made some wonderful plays, and we just happened to make a little more than they did. But that’s a great team to win against, especially on the road in their own house.”

Baldwin delivers career day

Baylor sophomore receiver Monaray Baldwin enjoyed a big day as he set career highs with seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Both scores came in the third quarter as Baldwin caught a 49-yard touchdown pass on a perfectly thrown ball from Blake Shapen before they connected again on a 70-yarder.

Baldwin’s previous highs were in the season opener against UAlbany as he made four catches for 84 yards and a score.

Getting the explosive Baldwin back to full speed is important for the Bears after he missed Baylor’s last home game against Texas State with a head injury.

Doyle: Bring on ‘beautiful’ bye week

With a bye week coming up, it’s a little like returning to preseason camp.

Bring it on, said Dillon Doyle. The Baylor linebacker said that the Bears could stand to focus on the little things and tweak their technique before they travel to Morgantown to play West Virginia on Oct. 13.

“That something beautiful about a bye week is that you get to focus on the fundamentals and go back to what makes you a good player,” said Doyle, who led the Bears with 10 tackles. “The first four weeks of football season is camp, and that’s all about fundamentals.

"Now we’ve been in, I don’t know, four weeks of mostly scheme-oriented meetings and defensive talk and things like that. We’re kind of going back into that camp mindset for this bye week, so that we can get back on top of our fundamentals.”