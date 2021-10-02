Baylor notebook: Doyle answers the call on both defense, offense

STILLWATER, Okla. — Dillon Doyle is well-established as one of Baylor’s top defenders.
But he’s even making a hefty impact on offense these days.
The Baylor junior linebacker entered the game on offense late in the third quarter, helping pave the way for the Bears’ biggest play of the game in their 24-14 loss to 19th-ranked Oklahoma State. He lined up at fullback and was the lead blocker to spring Abram Smith on a 55-yard touchdown run for the Bears’ first points of the game.
Doyle played both ways at linebacker and tight end in Iowa City, Iowa, as a teenager. Did the play against OSU take him back to his fun high school days?
“I don't know if fun is the right word,” Doyle said. “It's certainly fun afterwards when you're celebrating a touchdown. I mean when you're in there you're just focused on doing your job and not letting the guys around you down. That's what it comes down to. You don't really have time to think about it. Whatever personnel, you're on the field and it's game time.”
Still on the plus side of turnovers
Despite the loss, Baylor yet again came out ahead on the turnover margin.
The Bears intercepted Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders three times on the day, giving the BU defenders seven picks on the season. Meanwhile, Baylor did not commit a turnover, other than turning the ball over on downs.
In four of Baylor’s five games this year, the Bears have either finished even or ahead in the turnover margin. The one exception to that was their 45-7 win at Kansas, when they lost a pair of fumbles while gaining only one takeaway.
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon still hasn’t thrown an interception on the season or for his career.
Bernard could return for WVU game
All-Big 12 Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard missed Saturday’s game after suffering a first-half knee injury during last weekend’s Iowa State game.
But Baylor coach Dave Aranda is hopeful that Bernard will return for the Oct. 9 game against West Virginia at McLane Stadium.
“There was a slim chance to have him for this one,” Aranda said. “And I think he was prepping for it. Terrel's heart is full of gold, man. He was all about it. I think in looking at it with everything next week made the most sense, so we're aiming for it.”
Bernard was replaced at weakside linebacker Matt Jones, who made some big plays. Veteran Dillon Doyle took the lead role among the linebackers.
“Certainly more of the communication falls on my shoulders,” Doyle said. “Those other guys do an unbelievable job. I spoke about Matt Jones last week, and he does a real good job preparing. We spent a lot more time together this week. It’s usually me and Terrel preparing together. This week it was Matt, Will (Williams) and Brooks (Miller). I’m proud of how those guys prepared, but it just wasn’t enough team football today.”
Baylor woes continue at Boone Pickens
With the 24-14 loss to the Cowboys, the Bears fell to 2-12 at Boone Pickens Stadium in the Big 12 era.
It was certainly the most hostile atmosphere the Bears played in this season, but they didn’t blame the road setting for the loss.
“We try not to let the outside affect the inside very much,” Doyle said. “We came in here and we have the same goals as any other game. I didn't think it was necessarily the atmosphere. There were a couple false start penalties, but I think that probably comes with any away game. We have to get back together and kind of recuperate a bit and learn from this loss, and hopefully it will be good for us going forward.”