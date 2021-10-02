Baylor notebook: Doyle answers the call on both defense, offense

STILLWATER, Okla. — Dillon Doyle is well-established as one of Baylor’s top defenders.

But he’s even making a hefty impact on offense these days.

The Baylor junior linebacker entered the game on offense late in the third quarter, helping pave the way for the Bears’ biggest play of the game in their 24-14 loss to 19th-ranked Oklahoma State. He lined up at fullback and was the lead blocker to spring Abram Smith on a 55-yard touchdown run for the Bears’ first points of the game.

Doyle played both ways at linebacker and tight end in Iowa City, Iowa, as a teenager. Did the play against OSU take him back to his fun high school days?

“I don't know if fun is the right word,” Doyle said. “It's certainly fun afterwards when you're celebrating a touchdown. I mean when you're in there you're just focused on doing your job and not letting the guys around you down. That's what it comes down to. You don't really have time to think about it. Whatever personnel, you're on the field and it's game time.”

Still on the plus side of turnovers

Despite the loss, Baylor yet again came out ahead on the turnover margin.