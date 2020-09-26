Baylor notebook: Ebner's electricity; that beat-up Baylor line; In memoriam

Baylor senior running back Trestan Ebner enjoyed a big night as he scored four touchdowns while becoming the first player in school history to return two kicks for touchdowns in the Bears' 47-14 victory over Kansas on Saturday.
He also became the first player in Big 12 history to score on a kick return, a catch and a run.
“I’m just thankful that I was able to put my name in the Baylor record books, and I’m thankful for the chance to play with these great guys,” Ebner said. “They try to give me the ball in multiple different ways. I’m just glad we could come out there and execute it.”
After running for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Ebner grabbed an 18-yard pass from Charlie Brewer for a second-quarter touchdown.
His most memorable play was his 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half as he broke away from several Kansas tacklers before sprinting down the right sideline for the score.
In the fourth quarter, Ebner found a crease along the right sideline again when he returned a kickoff for an 83-yard touchdown following a Baylor safety.
That good ol' (beat-up) Baylor line
The Bears played with a makeshift offensive line since three starters — tackle Jake Burton, guard Blake Bedier and center Xavier Newman-Johnson — were unavailable for the game.
Baylor officials didn’t reveal the reasons for their absence whether it was for COVID-19, injuries or other issues.
The starting offensive line included tackles Connor Galvin and Casey Phillips, guards Khalil Keith and Mose Jeffery and center Jason Moore.
“I'm proud of just how they responded,” Aranda said. “We talked about how character is going to come through in this game, and we were able to see that. I'm proud of how the offensive line played.”
Gone, but not forgotten
Before the game, Baylor honored several people who recently passed away with a tribute on the McLane Stadium big screen.
Under the words “In Memory,” photos were shown of Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers, former ESPN Central Texas radio personality Butch Henry, Baylor basketball stat crew member Richard Fogleman, and Tribune-Herald public safety reporter Kristin Hoppa.
Baylor also later showed a second video tribute to Sayers, a former Kansas Jayhawk legend who made five All-Pro teams in the NFL. Sayers died Wednesday at age 77.
Hey, I know you …
For the first time in more than 40 years, Baylor opened its season against a conference opponent.
The last time the Bears kicked off a season against a league foe happened in 1977, when the Bears hosted Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech. The Red Raiders won that contest, 17-7.
Baylor’s 47-14 triumph over the Jayhawks marked the first time the Bears opened their year with a conference win since a Sam Boyd-coached BU team bested Arkansas, 12-0, in 1958.
Asked how long he would enjoy this one, first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda replied, “Not very long, man. It will be nice to kind of relax a little bit tonight, but it’s a quick tomorrow.”
