Baylor notebook: Ebner's electricity; that beat-up Baylor line; In memoriam

Baylor senior running back Trestan Ebner enjoyed a big night as he scored four touchdowns while becoming the first player in school history to return two kicks for touchdowns in the Bears' 47-14 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

He also became the first player in Big 12 history to score on a kick return, a catch and a run.

“I’m just thankful that I was able to put my name in the Baylor record books, and I’m thankful for the chance to play with these great guys,” Ebner said. “They try to give me the ball in multiple different ways. I’m just glad we could come out there and execute it.”

After running for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Ebner grabbed an 18-yard pass from Charlie Brewer for a second-quarter touchdown.