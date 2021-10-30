Baylor notebook: Fans draw applause from Bears

It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game started, large patches of empty seats could be spotted, particularly in the upper bowl.

But when the Bears needed the fans to show up, they did.

No. 16 Baylor had to battle from behind in its 31-24 win over Texas on Saturday, rallying from a 21-10 deficit with three second-half touchdowns. Afterward, both Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and the players heaped praise on the crowd for its support.

“That’s the advantage of being at home is when you have that,” Aranda said. “We had guys on benches, with towels, and it got really loud during those times. And I could see offensively that they’re rattled, because they’re using hand signals and trying to get on the same page with protection. … It was (great). I think the crowd had a lot to do with that, to be honest.”

Baylor hybrid safety Jalen Pitre said the Bears fed off the energy of the crowd during their second-half surge.