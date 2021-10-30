Baylor notebook: Fans draw applause from Bears

It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game started, large patches of empty seats could be spotted, particularly in the upper bowl.
But when the Bears needed the fans to show up, they did.
No. 16 Baylor had to battle from behind in its 31-24 win over Texas on Saturday, rallying from a 21-10 deficit with three second-half touchdowns. Afterward, both Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and the players heaped praise on the crowd for its support.
“That’s the advantage of being at home is when you have that,” Aranda said. “We had guys on benches, with towels, and it got really loud during those times. And I could see offensively that they’re rattled, because they’re using hand signals and trying to get on the same page with protection. … It was (great). I think the crowd had a lot to do with that, to be honest.”
Baylor hybrid safety Jalen Pitre said the Bears fed off the energy of the crowd during their second-half surge.
“It was probably the middle of the third quarter I looked around like, ‘Oh wow. It’s lit in here. It’s packed and they’re staying with us,’” Pitre said. “They definitely brought us some great momentum and I think it helped in the win for us this week.”
Of course, those fans enjoyed themselves in the end. In the waning minutes of the game when Baylor was lining up in the victory formation, the home crowd began chanting, “SEC! SEC!” in the direction of the Longhorns, who will indeed join the Southeastern Conference no later than 2025.
Hey, you, would you like a carry?
This just in: These Baylor Bears like to run the ball.
While Baylor’s top two running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner handle most of the heavy lifting in that regard, they’re not the only guys who offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes will let tote the rock.
In addition to touchdown runs from Smith and quarterback Gerry Bohanon, Baylor also handed the ball off to tight end Ben Sims on a 2nd-and-goal play early in the fourth quarter.
Sims cut around the right side — in the direction of part-time fullback Dillon Doyle — and ducked into the end zone for the 1-yard touchdown. He became the third Baylor player this season to score a touchdown on his first career rushing attempt, following Doyle and fellow tight end Gavin Yates.
Baylor almost penalty-free again
The Bears are no longer seeing flags flying all over the field like they did earlier this season.
After committing no penalties in a 38-24 win over BYU two weeks ago, Baylor had just one for 10 yards against Texas.
Baylor’s lone penalty was a holding call midway through the fourth quarter against cornerback Kalon "Boogie" Barnes against Texas receiver Joshua Moore on a pass from Casey Thompson.
“I’m proud of them,” Aranda said. “I feel like they’re listening. It’s hard when you’re used to playing a certain way, it’s difficult to change. Everyone’s got habits, everyone’s got routines and stuff. Especially if you’re four or five years in, it’s hard to change. I appreciate that they kind of see it.”
Thornton recalls passing skills
Baylor senior receiver Tyquan Thornton occasionally played quarterback at Miami’s Booker T. Washington High School. But he had never thrown a pass for the Bears until he got his shot against the Longhorns.
On Baylor’s 75-yard drive in the first quarter, Thornton took a pitch from Trestan Ebner and threw a six-yard touchdown pass to a wide open RJ Sneed for the game-tying touchdown.
“Grimey (offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes) has had that,” Aranda said. “I think the last time we tried some trick plays was Oklahoma State, and it didn’t end up like the ones today. I think he had been working back up the ability to call those plays. I’m glad that we did. It gives the sidelines some energy when a guy that’s not generally a thrower becomes a thrower."