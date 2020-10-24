Baylor notebook: Holmes delivers career day; Willie, Dave and Reba; Bernard shines again

AUSTIN — Nobody on the Baylor football team has struggled through more injuries to play than fourth-year sophomore receiver Gavin Holmes.
After missing most of the last two years with knee injuries, Holmes enjoyed the most productive game of his career in Baylor’s 27-16 loss to Texas.
Holmes collected a career-high nine catches for 57 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown catch from Charlie Brewer with 7:37 left in the game.
It was Holmes’ first touchdown catch since he caught two his freshman year in 2017.
“That was a big moment for me,” Holmes said. “Just getting back and being able to help my teammates, just knowing that helped us get back in the game a little bit, that was fun.”
5 Bears miss game
Baylor was without five players on Saturday, including starting offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Xavier Newman-Johnson and safety Christian Morgan.
Wide receiver Jared Atkinson and defensive lineman Gabe Hall were also out. Baylor doesn’t disclose whether the absences were COVID-19 related.
The Bears’ starting offensive line included right tackle Blake Bedier, right guard Jake Burton, center Jason Moore, left guard Khalil Keith and left tackle Casey Phillips.
Red Headed Stranger's jam
The Longhorns wore all-white throwback uniforms on Saturday in honor of Texas’ 1970 national championship team.
As part of the celebration, Texas showed a 1970s-era film clip of a short-haired Willie Nelson sitting on the floor playing his guitar and singing “Good Hearted Woman” and “Whiskey River” in an informal gathering that included old pal and legendary Longhorns coach Darrell Royal.
Sitting on the couch at that small gathering were former Tribune-Herald sports editor Dave Campbell and his wife Reba. Everybody seemed to be enjoying Willie’s solo jam session.
TB brings the energy (again)
The outcome for Baylor’s team may change from game to game, but one thing remains consistent.
Terrel Bernard is pretty dadgummed good.
Bernard tied his career high with 19 tackles in the loss to the Longhorns. The fourth-year junior linebacker had nine solo stops, one sack, two tackles for losses and a pass break-up, looking like former Lady Bears giant Brittney Griner on that high-flying swat. Bernard also tallied 19 tackles last year against TCU.
Those performances constitute the most stops by a Baylor defender since Sam Holl made 21 tackles against Kansas on Nov. 12, 2011.
