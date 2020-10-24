Baylor notebook: Holmes delivers career day; Willie, Dave and Reba; Bernard shines again

AUSTIN — Nobody on the Baylor football team has struggled through more injuries to play than fourth-year sophomore receiver Gavin Holmes.

After missing most of the last two years with knee injuries, Holmes enjoyed the most productive game of his career in Baylor’s 27-16 loss to Texas.

Holmes collected a career-high nine catches for 57 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown catch from Charlie Brewer with 7:37 left in the game.

It was Holmes’ first touchdown catch since he caught two his freshman year in 2017.

“That was a big moment for me,” Holmes said. “Just getting back and being able to help my teammates, just knowing that helped us get back in the game a little bit, that was fun.”

5 Bears miss game

Baylor was without five players on Saturday, including starting offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Xavier Newman-Johnson and safety Christian Morgan.

Wide receiver Jared Atkinson and defensive lineman Gabe Hall were also out. Baylor doesn’t disclose whether the absences were COVID-19 related.