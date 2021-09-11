Baylor notebook: McLane Stadium remembers 9/11 with several tributes

The phrase “Never Forget” has become synonymous with every anniversary of 9/11. At McLane Stadium on Saturday, they didn’t forget.

Baylor happened to play Texas Southern on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and both the Bears and Tigers remembered that fateful day in solemn ways.

Prior to the game, a team of workers, including members of the Waco Fire Department, unfurled a giant American flag on the field, while the national anthem played. The Texas Southern band — aka the “Ocean of Soul” — paid homage to 9/11 victims during their stirring halftime performance. Also at halftime, Baylor showed a 9/11 video tribute on its big screen, and the student section held up placards to remember the 2,997 that died that day, including the terrorists.

On the field, Baylor’s players wore helmets that featured an American flag within the interlocking BU.

J.T. Woods, the scoring machine

Could J.T. Woods end up leading the Big 12 in touchdowns?