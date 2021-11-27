Baylor notebook: New coach in charge, another 10-win year for Bears

“I think there’s a lot of pieces to that,” Aranda said. “I think some guys didn’t walk against their parents’ wishes, because they want to keep things close to the vest and private. And I think there’s other guys that really still don’t know yet what they want to do.”

Going 7-0 at the Big Mac

McLane Stadium turned out to be the friendliest of friendly confines for the Baylor football team in 2021.

When the ninth-ranked Bears completed their win over Texas Tech in Saturday’s regular-season finale at McLane Stadium, it put the finishing touches on a 7-0 home record. It marked the first time the Bears had gone 7-0 in home games since moving to McLane Stadium seven years ago. The last time the Bears went 7-0 at home was 2013, the final season at Floyd Casey Stadium.

They were 6-0 in home contests in 2014, the Bears’ first year at McLane.

“It means everything,” said linebacker Terrel Bernard. “That’s something we preached about all offseason is defending our home field. To go 7-0 and to win out here has been crazy. The home field advantage has been awesome. The fans come out every single week and support us. It’s just been fun, man, I’m glad we were able to do it.”

