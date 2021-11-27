Baylor notebook: New coach in charge, another 10-win year for Bears

Since 2015, Baylor has pulled off three seasons of at least 10 wins, remarkably under three different head coaches.
The Bears finished 10-3 under Art Briles in 2015 and 11-3 under Matt Rhule in 2019. With Saturday's 27-24 win over Texas Tech, the No. 9 Bears are now 10-2 under Dave Aranda this season.
Most people didn’t see a 10-win season coming this quickly after Aranda’s 2-7 debut season in 2020.
“I think it’s just guys having faith and believing and buying into what Coach Aranda’s preaching,” said Baylor running back Trestan Ebner. “You know just going out there playing for each other. Last year, we struggled a little bit. It was like our offense couldn’t get it going. So it was like an offense vs. defense thing. This year we just attacked it as a team.”
Some seniors recognized, some aren't
A massive group of Baylor seniors were recognized before Saturday’s game, including notable players like safeties Jalen Pitre and JT Woods, linebacker Terrel Bernard, receivers RJ Sneed and Tyquan Thornton, and running backs Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith.
But several seniors weren't announced like safety Christian Morgan, offensive lineman Connor Galvin and defensive linemen Cole Maxwell and Chidi Ogbonnaya.
Some seniors could return for a fifth season of eligibility in 2022 since 2020 didn't count due to COVID-19 interruptions.
“I think there’s a lot of pieces to that,” Aranda said. “I think some guys didn’t walk against their parents’ wishes, because they want to keep things close to the vest and private. And I think there’s other guys that really still don’t know yet what they want to do.”
Going 7-0 at the Big Mac
McLane Stadium turned out to be the friendliest of friendly confines for the Baylor football team in 2021.
When the ninth-ranked Bears completed their win over Texas Tech in Saturday’s regular-season finale at McLane Stadium, it put the finishing touches on a 7-0 home record. It marked the first time the Bears had gone 7-0 in home games since moving to McLane Stadium seven years ago. The last time the Bears went 7-0 at home was 2013, the final season at Floyd Casey Stadium.
They were 6-0 in home contests in 2014, the Bears’ first year at McLane.
“It means everything,” said linebacker Terrel Bernard. “That’s something we preached about all offseason is defending our home field. To go 7-0 and to win out here has been crazy. The home field advantage has been awesome. The fans come out every single week and support us. It’s just been fun, man, I’m glad we were able to do it.”
Tech likely to add some BU coaches
For a few members of the Baylor football staff, Saturday’s game probably went down as the last one of their BU careers.
So said Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, who mentioned after the win over Texas Tech that several of Baylor’s younger coaches, likely graduate assistants or operations workers, could be headed to the Red Raiders’ staff as soon as Sunday. Texas Tech hired former BU assistant Joey McGuire as its head coach on Nov. 8.
“We’re going to have some coaches, some younger guys that are on our staff now, that tomorrow are going to be on that staff,” Aranda said. “So, all that stuff is happening. I think being a young coach myself, you have an opportunity to be a full-time guy and to do all those things, I’m all for them.”
Baylor also announced the promotion of Caleb Collins to outside linebackers coach on Saturday, officially filling McGuire’s old position coaching responsibilities. Collins joined the Baylor staff in June 2020 as a defensive quality control coach.