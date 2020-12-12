Baylor notebook: Not the way Bears wanted to send out the seniors

It was a different kind of home finale for Baylor, considering any 2020 senior who wants to return next year can do so.

That said, it wasn’t the way the Bears wanted to send their veterans out.

Baylor players expressed frustration after Saturday’s 42-3 season-ending loss to Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was what it meant for the seniors.

“This group was a really special group,” said sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle. “It’s one of those feelings, regardless of what level you’re at, it just breaks your heart every time you see a guy end his career, win or loss. Tonight was one of those nights that some guys had their careers end. It just breaks your heart for them to go out this way. I’m just so proud to be part of this team, and the way that we fought throughout the year.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said he expects to hear from his seniors in the next few days about who wants to return for 2021 and who may call it a career. The NCAA has granted eligibility relief for 2020 players due to COVID-19.