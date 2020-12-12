Baylor notebook: Not the way Bears wanted to send out the seniors

It was a different kind of home finale for Baylor, considering any 2020 senior who wants to return next year can do so.
That said, it wasn’t the way the Bears wanted to send their veterans out.
Baylor players expressed frustration after Saturday’s 42-3 season-ending loss to Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was what it meant for the seniors.
“This group was a really special group,” said sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle. “It’s one of those feelings, regardless of what level you’re at, it just breaks your heart every time you see a guy end his career, win or loss. Tonight was one of those nights that some guys had their careers end. It just breaks your heart for them to go out this way. I’m just so proud to be part of this team, and the way that we fought throughout the year.”
Baylor coach Dave Aranda said he expects to hear from his seniors in the next few days about who wants to return for 2021 and who may call it a career. The NCAA has granted eligibility relief for 2020 players due to COVID-19.
“I think we have a feel for the guys that want to return,” Aranda said. “A couple guys today mentioned to me that they wanted to come back and they’re excited about coming back. I think there’s a fair amount that that’s what they’re thinking about. But, I think just having those exit meetings of being really clear about, ‘Hey, this is us.’”
Bears kept running in place
Baylor struggled mightily to run the ball this season, and that didn’t change much in the season finale. The Bears’ leading rusher on the season ended up being Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, who played in just four games after missing the last four with injury.
Williams totaled 197 yards, the lowest total for Baylor’s season rushing leader on record. Baylor’s media almanac lists the rushing leaders for each season dating back to 1945. Prior to 2020, the least amount of yards produced by BU’s rushing leader was 230 from Tom Davies in 1962.
Of course, Baylor had some valid reasons for the meager output, including fewer games played than a normal season and an array of injuries to the running back corps. But the Bears also produced just 2.7 yards per rush and 1,121 yards as a team, a total that has been surpassed by six individual BU rushers over the years.
Brown produces rare highlight
One of the few highlights for the Baylor defense came midway through the third quarter when fifth-year senior walk-on cornerback Zeke Brown wrestled the ball away from Oklahoma State receiver Tay Martin for an interception in the end zone.
Making his first start at cornerback, Brown made his second career interception. Brown started the game because cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Mark Milton were out.
“Zeke’s such a cool story, man,” Aranda said. “What a great person he is. I think just getting to know him, Zeke is a man of few words. He talks less than I do. So it’s pretty unique conversations that he and I have, and I’ve got so much respect and love for him because you could see him grow, you could see him get out of his shell, you could see him be the person he’s supposed to be. And for him to fight through some adversity today and come up with a play like that is pretty cool, because he’s still fighting.”
Richardson explodes for Cowboys
Prior to Saturday’s game, Oklahoma State announced that star running back Chuba Hubbard was opting out of the season to prepare for the NFL draft. Hubbard had missed the previous two games with an injury, but Dezmon Jackson stepped in and rushed for 353 yards against Texas Tech and TCU.
In the romp over the Bears, freshman Dominic Richardson exploded for 169 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns. The Cowboys amassed 261 yards rushing and averaged 5.6 yards per carry, and took advantage of numerous missed tackles by the Bears.
Baylor linebacker Abram Smith wasn’t satisfied with his performance even though he collected a game-high 13 tackles.
“In terms of tackling, I felt like I left a lot out there on the table today,” Smith said. “Still a lot of room to improve, doing my role, making sure I’m there whenever I need to be, making the most of my opportunities.”
